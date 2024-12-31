These Are The Top 10 CarDekho Instagram Reels That You Watched The Most In 2024

The list includes reels on some popular models like 2024 Dzire and XUV 3XO as well as engaging topics such as car scrappage and more

The year 2024 has drawn to a close, and it has brought many new car launches, some of which are 2024 Maruti Dzire and Tata Curvv. But that’s not all—hot topics like the scrappage policy and pollution check for hybrid cars also sparked plenty of buzz on the internet. And guess what: an XL-sized MPV from Force has captured everyone's attention! Here’s the list of most watched reels on CarDekho’s Instagram in 2024.

Benefits Of Scrapping Your Old Car

Views: Over 20.8 Million

The highest viewed reel on CarDekho’s Instagram in 2024 is about scrapping your old car and benefits related to it. During our visit to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, we observed a fully scrapped vehicle on display and you can see just how little of it is left at the end. The reel explains various benefits and savings offered if you choose to scrap your old car before purchasing a new one.

A Funny Take On MPVs And Their Engines

Views: Over 5.2 Million

In this reel, we aimed to replicate the stress MPVs endure while transporting people on the go. To do this, we demonstrated MPVs from various brands, ranging from the affordable Renault Triber to India’s famous fleet model, the Toyota Innova Crysta. The goal of this reel was to showcase what it takes for a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine to pull a fully-loaded MPV with seven people onboard, and how effortlessly the Innova Crysta does the same thanks to its larger 2.4-litre diesel engine.

2024 Maruti Dzire Boot Space

Views: Over 4.7 Million

We tested the 2024 Maruti Dzire's boot space in the real-world conditions to see if it could easily accommodate all types of bags and suitcases. With a boot capacity of 382 litres, we began by loading medium-sized trolley bags, followed by stacking the smaller ones on top. To our surprise, despite the Dzire being under 4 metres in length, the boot easily fit all the bags. Just when we thought we had reached its limit, the Dzire went on to surprise us even more!.

How The Rich Really Roll

Views: Over 4.2 Million

This reel was a fun take on how the 'rich' handle being labelled. It shows three friends chatting, with one of them being the wealthiest. After being called 'rich' by the other two, he gets visibly annoyed and starts ranting about the struggles of business people and the constant losses they face. Here's the twist—right after his rant, he hops into a Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance, worth around Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). The reel perfectly captures the complex, often ironic feelings of the ultra-wealthy when they’re tagged as 'rich’.

Hyundai Staria Seating Capacity

Views: Over 3.9 Million

Our team attended the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS), where the big Hyundai Staria MPV was on display. Our host takes a closer look at the impressive space of this Hyundai MPV and how many adults it can comfortably seat. One of its standout features is its ability to accommodate up to 11 people, thanks to its four rows of seating. The layout includes three rows with three seats each and captain’s chairs in the third row. All passengers, including those in the middle row with the three-seat configuration, are provided with adjustable headrests.

Force Urbania

Views: Over 3.9 Million

In this reel, we have talked about Force Urbania, a mini bus which can be brought as a private vehicle in some states of India. The reel focuses on exterior and interior highlights of the Urbania, showing its spacious cabin. When registered as a commercial vehicle, the Urbania is a 13-seater minibus, but with private registration, it comes with a 10-seater layout. In the price range of Rs 30-35 lakh, a range that includes several premium MPVs and full-size SUVs, the Urbania stands out as the most spacious option.

Difference Between Land Rover And Range Rover

Views: Over 3.3 Million

People often confuse the Land Rover and Range Rover brands, especially since there are multiple models available under the Range Rover badge. In this explainer-kind of a reel, we have tried to tackle the confusion to help you get a clear picture of what the two monikers really are.

Pollution Check For Hybrid Cars

Views: Over 3.1 Million

Getting a PUC check for strong-hybrid models can be tricky, as the hybrid starts on battery power itself. To ensure the engine is running for the test, you need to switch the vehicle into maintenance mode. This reel demonstrates the exact procedure to help you obtain the certificate for your electrified vehicle.

Lotus Eletre’s Lidar Sensors

Views: Over 3.1 Million

The Lotus Eletre is the British automaker's debut product in India, featuring a highly aggressive and sleek stance. The Eletre is equipped with four lidar sensors that can scan objects on the road up to 800 metres. The scanned images are then displayed on its 15.1-inch floating touchscreen. Whether you're driving the Lotus SUV in fog or rain, visibility remains unaffected, as everything is shown through the lidar scanners.

Tata Curvv At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Views: Over 3 Million

Lastly, the reel featuring Tata Curvv when it was showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 got over 3 million views. At that time, the Curvv was in its production-ready stage, with its design finalised. The reel highlights the exterior features of the SUV-coupe, which, at first glance, resembles the Tata Nexon.

What other reels have you loved watching on our Instagram profile? Share your favourite ones in the comments below.

