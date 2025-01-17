Separating Fact from Fiction: Are Electric Vehicles Safe?

India is embracing the EV revolution but the concerns about safety and charging risks still revolves. With proper guidance and a robust infrastructure, well informed decisions can be made to ensure a safer and greener ride for all.

Decades ago, Indian consumers may have asked, “What is an EV and how safe is it for our roads?”. The current regulatory push for EVs paves the way for faster acceptance of electric vehicles. A cursory look at news headlines indicates that almost every state is rolling out the red carpet for promoting EVs and setting up charging infrastructure.

Meanwhile, concerns pertaining to toxic air quality, climate change and environmental issues are gathering momentum. A 2019 report in ‘Science’ magazine highlights how the Indian Ocean is warming more rapidly as compared to other oceans. Such studies are important as they put the spotlight on emerging climate change concerns that require proactive measures.

Green is the New Black: EVs are the Silver Lining

While ‘Green’ is being termed as the new ‘black’, the robust consumer sentiment in favour of EVs is a silver lining. Different states are rolling out the red carpet to promote EVs. However, safety is an area of concern for most potential buyers.

Further, lack of clarity can make it difficult for potential EV adopters to make informed decisions. Tackling some prevailing misconceptions about EV safety is essential to expedite its uptick in terms of consumer sentiment. In this context, CarDekho plays a crucial role in sharing insightful information that helps buyers to decide what works best for their lifestyle, budget and preferences.

EV Charging in India: Link Between Lithium-ion Batteries and Weather Conditions

Most Indian EV manufacturers use Lithium-ion batteries, which tends to heat up quickly. Inside battery cells, when there is unexpected overheating, EVs tend to catch fire, particularly in Indian weather conditions of extreme hot temperatures. Industry experts cite India’s soaring temperatures and extreme humidity as key concerns pertaining to EV safety.

To be on the safer side, for daily charging at home, most EV owners prefer to use Level 2 chargers, which offer a faster charging than the Level 1 chargers. Use chargers that are compatible with the EV model, otherwise, it can pose significant risk. Only certified and compatible charging equipment should be used. This way, an EV buyer can minimise any electrical or overheating issues.

A key thing to keep in mind robust electrical surge protection is necessary, as is voltage regulation. If a place where you are charging your EV looks prone to catching fire or overheating, make sure not to charge there.

Charging Your EV: Top Safety Guidelines

Charging your EV is considered safe. Adhere to a few essential guidelines as follows:

1. Make sure to invest in authentic charging equipment from reputed manufacturers

2. Avoid charging in direct sunlight or in conditions where there is extreme heat.

3. Park your EV in shaded areas and then you can go ahead with charging.

4. Make sure the area where you are charging your car is dry and has no water.

5. Study and follow your EV car manufacturer’s guidelines where the charging instructions are detailed by the EV manufacturer.

How Safe are EVs in India?

While safety concerns are natural, keep in mind that EVs in India undergo the same safety testing standards that are required for conventional vehicles. Further, there are specific EV-related standards they have to adhere to. This further means that even in case of a car accident, the safety systems in an EV swing into place instantly, such as the battery inside an EV will automatically be isolated and the moment the car’s sensors detect collision, the EV’s power and voltage cables are instantly disconnected. For instance, Bosch has developed a new safety system for EVs, which activates a wedge into the wire when the EV airbag is triggered.

For potential EV buyers, an important point is to always use authentic and certified charging equipment and systems. Also, talk to EV owners, understand what their pain points are and undertake thorough research to familiarise yourself with EVs. For detailed comparisons, specs and video reviews, CarDekho’s platform covers it all.

Leaving behind a greener planet is the ultimate gift we can aspire to present future generations with. And in the midst of making transformative choices, opting for EV is where a consumer’s responsive action begins. As Wendell Berry’s quote rightly observes, “The earth is what we all have in common.”

