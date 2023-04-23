10 Warning Signs On Your Car Dashboard That You Should Know

Published On Apr 23, 2023 10:01 AM By Shruti

Ignoring these signs can take out a hefty amount from your wallet and can even lead you and your vehicle into undesirable situations

Your car's dashboard is like the control centre of a spacecraft - it's where you can get all the vital information you need to keep your vehicle running smoothly. From fuel levels to engine temperature, there are a plethora of warning signs that can indicate potential problems.

Ignoring these signs can lead to costly repairs or even accidents. So, in this article, we'll explore ten warning signs your car dashboard shows that you should never ignore. By staying aware and taking action when needed, you can keep your car in top condition and avoid any nasty surprises on the road.

Engine Temperature Warning Light:

What it looks like: A pirate ship or a key submerged in water

This warning light indicates that your car's engine is overheating, and you should immediately pull over and turn off the engine to prevent severe damage. The cause of overheating could be a malfunctioning radiator, water pump, or thermostat.

Tyre Pressure Warning Light:

What it looks like: A boiling cauldron

If you see this light on your dashboard, the tyre pressure in one or more of your car's tyres is low. Driving with low tyre pressure can affect your car's handling and fuel efficiency, so it's essential to address this issue immediately.

Oil Pressure Warning:

What it looks like: A magic genie lamp

This warning light indicates that your car's oil pressure is low, which could cause serious damage to your engine if left unaddressed. Check your oil level and pressure immediately, and stop the car when it is safe.

Traction Control:

What it looks like: A car with lines bending away from the tyre

The traction control warning light indicates that your car's traction control system is malfunctioning, which could affect your ability to maintain vehicle control in slippery or hazardous conditions.

Engine Warning:

What it looks like: A submarine

The engine warning light can indicate various issues, from a loose to a serious engine malfunction. If the engine light begins to flash or blink, this may indicate an engine misfire is occurring.

Anti-Lock Brake Warning:

What it looks like: The light is typically yellow or orange

This warning light indicates that your car's anti-lock braking system is malfunctioning, which could affect your ability to brake safely in an emergency.

Battery Alert:

What it looks like: A winking robot

If you see this warning light, your car's battery is malfunctioning or failing. This could result in your car not starting or dying while driving, so it's important to address this issue as soon as possible.

Fuel Indicator Symbol:

What it looks like: A fuel pump

The fuel indicator symbol indicates how much fuel you have left in the tank. If the symbol is illuminated orange or yellow, you're running low on fuel and should refuel your car immediately.

Seat Belt Reminder Light:

What it looks like: A person tied up with a belt

This warning light reminds the driver and passengers to fasten their seatbelts. If the light stays on even after everyone has buckled up, there may be an issue with the seatbelt sensor. These days, this warning is accompanied by a repeating audio alert until the person has put their seatbelt on.

Cruise Control Indicator:

​​What it looks like: A sundial indicating 10 a.m.

The cruise control indicator shows when the cruise control is on and in use. If the light is flashing, it could indicate a malfunction with the system, and you should have it checked.