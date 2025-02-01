What Does The Budget 2025 Mean for the Indian Automotive Sector?

While the Budget 2025 may not be an outright boon for the middle-class Indian, the new tax slabs could offer some relief, helping you get closer to buying your dream vehicle

Income tax exemption raised to Rs 12 lakh.

Customs duty cut on 35 EV battery production goods.

Rs 2,819 crore allocated for the PLI scheme.

Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to boost rural vehicle demand.

Easier credit access for MSMEs in the auto sector.

The Indian Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has introduced a series of measures that could significantly impact India's automotive sector. From tax reforms to incentives for EVs and support for manufacturing, the budget added quite some bits for the industry. We have summarized how the budget aims to drive growth in the Indian automotive sector in the next section:

How Does The Budget 2025 Affect The Automotive Industry?

The most newsworthy and important announcement is the increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh. This should leave more disposable income in consumers' wallets, which has the potential to translate into increased spending on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars and all other vehicles.

Under the scheme, maximum attention is given to boosting electric mobility. The government, in a bid to make EVs affordable, waived customs duties on 35 capital goods necessary for making the battery of an EV. This is going to lower production costs and turn out both manufacturers as well as consumers toward electrical vehicles.

The Production Linked Incentive Scheme

The PLI scheme is a plan by the government to encourage local manufacturing to increase their sales and hence add incentives. In the automobile sector, its focus is on building electric and hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles along with their parts. The aim is to bring down the cost, job creation, increase volumes, and establish a robust supply chain.

For 2025, the government has allocated Rs 2,819 crore for the auto and component sector, which is lower when compared to Rs 3,500 crore in the previous year. Still, this will help the industry to invest further in advanced technology, making India's auto industry more competitive as a whole.

Boost To FDI, EMI And Insurance Sector

This Budget also proposes setting off a push for more Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) into the country. In fields like automotive manufacturing and insurance, it will surely attract more investments from global automakers like Toyota, Tesla and Volkswagen which can help in increasing jobs and accelerate technological advancements both for two and four-wheelers manufacturing.

The FDI limit has been intended to be increased from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, hence pushing the insurance sector and allowing global players to inject more capital and expertise into India’s ever-expanding market. An increase in FDI flow will further support the growth of advanced automotive technologies in India, thus leading the industry to significant growth.

EMI options for monthly instalments can get easier. With easy financing options coming on, this is going to make cars and bikes like these more accessible for ordinary Indians. Imagine driving home in a Maruti Swift or Bajaj Pulsar with affordable monthly payments that fit your budget – from small sedans to motorcycles, also driving up sales for the brands.

Whether looking to own a Skoda Kylaq or a Yamaha FZ, the easier EMIs can only throw open avenues.

Other Focuses

The Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana and increased Kisan Credit Card limits are going to surge rural incomes hence increasing the demand for vehicles like tractors, two-wheelers, and small commercial vehicles, thus providing a major fillip to the automotive market in these regions.

MSMEs, being the most critical players in the supply chain of automobiles, have received a good share of attention in the budget. Enhancements to credit guarantees would ease financing access for auto component manufacturers and dealerships to scale up operations and invest in new technologies.

The Union Budget 2025 focuses on tax relief, EV growth, local manufacturing, and support for MSMEs and rural areas, creating a strong foundation for the auto industry and boosting India's global wheel presence. What are your thoughts on the Budget 2025?

