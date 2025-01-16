Powering the Future: How CarDekho is Driving India’s EV Adoption

India's EV revolution is driven by the government’s eco-friendly policies and rapid increase of public-private charging stations. Delhi NCR is one prominent market. CarDekho also aids this shift by providing well-researched EV options to customers.

Since the advent of Electric Vehicles, the national capital region’s transportation ecosystem has witnessed a tectonic shift. More people in Delhi-NCR are choosing EVs as their preferred mode of transportation. They view it as a more eco-friendly and cost-effective option.

As a leading stakeholder in shaping consumer preferences in this segment, CarDekho has been at the forefront of driving EV adoption through our platform, which has a listing of 45 electric vehicles for sale and available in cost-effective ranges starting from Rs.4.50 onwards.

Next, let’s examine factors including friendly policy measures that have plugged into boost rapid EV adoptions, particularly in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Strives To Be India’s First EV City

With increased awareness of air pollution in the city, more Indians are keen to opt for EVs, which ensure zero tailpipe emissions. Across the country, there is an uptick in consumer sentiment when it comes to buying EVs. While Maharashtra is ranked as having the maximum number of public EV charging stations in the country, other cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad are not far behind. Notably, Kerala is known to have one of the highest number of charging stations in the country; approximately 1212 EV charging stations.

The increasing number of charging stations across the country becomes an incentive for potential EV buyers. In a significant step forward, Delhi unveiled its special Electric Vehicle policy aimed to ensure one charging outlet for every 15 EVs, with stations that would be accessible within 3 kms. Such confidence-building policy measures instantly boost consumer confidence. Further, it paves the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles through friendly initiatives to establish itself as India’s EV City.

Roadmap for Growth and Expansion: Creating Charging Stations for EVs

Across India, EV charging stations are being facilitated by regulatory measures. News reports cite that Bengaluru has around 822 public EV charging stations, even as Delhi’s policy measures are set to consolidate and create a robust framework to position itself as India’s EV City. Chennai has 111 public charging stations while Mumbai has 448 and Kolkata and Hyderabad are pegged with 57 and 187 public EV charging stations respectively.

Few of Delhi’s notable policy initiatives include the following:

Creating an enabling framework for private and public charging of electric vehicles

Accelerated deployment of charging infrastructure

Devising a plan to install 18,000 charging points in 2024

Aiming to achieve approximately 25% EV car registrations by 2024

In Delhi, there are 232 battery swapping stations

A cursory glimpse of Mumbai’s approach to EV infrastructure pertains to buyer-friendly measures that boost consumer sentiment in the EV segment such as:

Policy rules for installation of EV charging stations in all new properties

A dedicated cell aligned with World Resources Institute (WRI) India to expedite electric mobility

Setting official goal to decarbonise the state’s transportation sector and transition the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport fleet to EVs

A Breath of Fresh Air: Environmental Benefits of Electric Vehicles

Little things make the world a happier place. For people in metro cities, breathing fresh air is now becoming a luxury due to rising air pollution. Electric vehicles bring environmental benefits including cleaner air and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Contributing to cleaner air and improved air quality in the city and mitigating climate change are important environmental choices that responsible citizens make. They are aware of the benefits of electric vehicles, besides lower fuel costs and government-backed subsidies and initiatives that make it affordable.

By embracing electric mobility, more Indian consumers strive to incorporate a sustainable and cleaner transportation system for its residents, setting an example for other cities in India and around the world.

A Greener Commute: Why Adarsh Sharma’s First Car is an Electric Vehicle

Striving to minimise dependence on cabs and public transport in Delhi, Adarsh Sharma, a young IT professional, decided to purchase his first car. Prioritising eco-friendly options, Adarsh wanted to opt for an EV as he felt strongly about its environmental benefits.

Through CarDekho’s comprehensive listing of EVs, he could identify and compare the latest prices, best offers, specifications and images, besides useful information through customer reviews on the site. His colleagues urged him to reach out to their team for a test drive.

That sparked the beginning of a positive and lasting engagement he began with the team - from helping him with the right decision making that is tailored to his beliefs and budget, the rest was soon as easy as a walk in the park! He didn’t even have to opt for an EMI as the affordable EV options were plenty and available on the CarDekho platform.

And in no time, Adarsh became the proud owner of his first vehicle - and yes, it is an EV!

One of the things he mentioned was the technical clarity and friendly support he received through the team at CarDekho. In his words, “CarDekho made the entire experience seamless. They had detailed listings, and a 360 degree viewing on the website and I used it to the fullest while comparing different EV models. As an IT person, the quality of the user’s experience is the most important touchpoint and CarDekho’s team effortlessly ticked the right boxes and made me happy!”

Fast-Charging Your EV Dreams: CarDekho's Innovative Approach

Not just IT professionals like Adarsh, we value every customer who reaches out to us and we take pride in their trust and become stakeholders in powering their dreams for a happy future.

By prioritising an environment-friendly car, Adarsh’s choice embodies a new era in Indian car ownership. Notably, CarDekho has simplified this by transforming how cars are now easily within the access of India’s budget-conscious, quality-centric middle class. Maintaining the highest benchmarks of excellence and by striving to fulfil every vehicle requirement, CarDekho is committed to a green and bright future for every Indian.

