How Did This Kia Seltos Split In Half After An Accident? Police Explains

We spoke to the policeman in charge of the investigation, and here’s what he told us

On June 11, a Kia Seltos was involved in a massive accident on the Chhindwara-Nagpur highway, the pictures of which were widely circulated on social media. The sad and tragic accident which resulted in multiple fatalities saw the SUV split in half, torn from the curbside B-pillar to the driver’s side C-pillar. The extent of damage to the Seltos shocked people, with reports suggesting that there was no way the SUV could have broken in two halves just from impact, and possibly cutters were used by the authorities to extricate the passengers. To determine what actually happened we contacted a senior police officer where the mishap occurred. Here are our findings:

According to Saunsar Police Inspector RR Dubey, the Kia Seltos was travelling on the two-lane NH-547 when the crash occurred. One of the surviving passengers claims that a motorcyclist suddenly appeared out of a dirt path and onto the road. To avoid hitting the biker, the driver swerved off the road, tried to get back onto the road, and almost succeeded.

You can see in the pics that the left side (curbside) tyres are muddy. After going off-road, the Seltos driver took a sharp right turn to get back on the road as just ahead there was a bridge. However, the Seltos collided with the bridge wall and the high-speed impact caused a tear on the floor. The roof welds also broke resulting in the rear section becoming detached.

High-speed emergency lane changes require precise inputs and sharp reflexes. Electronic safety aids like stability control provide a safety net in such situations. This kind of catastrophic failure, although seen rarely, is the result of loss of control at high-speeds resulting in a side impact, which is seen here too. The need to maintain sensible speeds cannot be emphasised enough and we request our readers to drive safely, sensibly and to always use seatbelts.

In 2021 the post-update HTX variant of the Seltos SUV got electronic stability control, which would have been crucial in keeping or regaining control. The Kia Seltos involved here seems to be the now-discontinued Anniversary Edition HTX variant and hence wouldn’t have had this critical safety feature. Kia still reserves side and curtain airbags for the top-spec GTX+ trim. This incident was the result of a rare combination of factors, where the energy of a high speed impact focussed in a small area resulted in fracturing the monocoque structure completely, which is nonetheless surprising.

It is worth mentioning that the Seltos was awarded a 3-star safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Program (GNCAP). They had tested the base-spec HTE variant with dual front airbags. All other variants except the GTX+ get the same number of airbags.

The police verified that the car was not cut open by the authorities. Since the fuel tank is invariably placed under the rear seat and the fuel lines run below the floor, no discerning emergency responder will ever attempt to cut the floor open. Instead, they remove the roof by cutting at the A, B, and C pillars to ease the process of extricating the passengers.

Unfortunately, the rear seat occupants did not survive the crash. However, the front seat occupants did survive, albeit with serious injuries, presumably because of the airbags and the use of seatbelts. “There was no secondary crash,” Inspector Dubey says. As a veteran policeman, he knows that a second collision could have caused even more casualties and muddled the evidence of the first crash.

The police’s reconstruction of the crash is evidenced by tyre trails and skid marks, as well as eyewitness accounts of the front passengers. As for the motorcyclist, Inspector Dubey reckons that the culprit fled the scene probably unscathed.

Once again, we request each member of the CarDekho family to drive with care for our own safety.

