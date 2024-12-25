Beyond the Showroom: CarDekho's Mobility for a Seamless Customer Journey

CarDekho empowers Indian car buyers by blending authentic insights with innovative technology and providing tailored solutions. It ensures that every dream of owning a car is a seamless reality.

Cracking an affordable auto deal is what every quality-conscious Indian consumer looks for.

Decades ago, booking a car meant there would be a small family ‘treat’ later, despite a long waiting period. Today, Indian consumer preferences are dramatically changing, triggered by the rise of easy payment options, disruptive technology-related trends and the diverse consumption needs of a highly mobile, fast growing demographic in the country.

Notably, digital is the most preferred medium through which car buyers in India prefer to research, make comparisons and find the answers they are searching for.

For Indian Car Buyers, Digital is No 1

The question is, what drives the ordinary Indian buyer’s decision?

Comprehensive, authentic information empowers Indian buyers when they search online for their answers.

Notably, CarDekho is an early pioneer in the digital segment as we recognise that digital is the most critical influencer and game changer. This is exactly the space we braided our futuristic vision into - especially, when we simplified every step of the way for an Indian car buyer to research, identify and find the most affordable car deals online.

An insightful study by Kantar cites that 90% of car buyers in India research online before they visit a showroom. More than half of the buyers continue to research and validate facts and information while they are at a showroom, diving deep into third party platforms they trust which helps them to get into the nitty gritty of checking all parameters before they finalise their decision.

What Factors Drive Car Sales in India?

India’s automobile industry is witnessing innovation across the value chain. This presents a clear contrast from the bygone era when car buyers waited for several months after booking. Besides, customer experience had hardly caught the imagination of the automobile sector.

A Bain-Facebook cites that 72% of car buyers in India decide the automobile brand finalise the car model before a showroom visit. In the year 2020 alone, social media contributed to nearly 40% of auto-sales in the country. Besides social media, customer experience is a focal point for automakers to drive more sales.

Imagine enjoying bread toast without butter - in this context, generative AI is the butter and it plays a key role in enhancing customer experience in buying a pre-loved or new car.

Most cars in India now display features such as gesture recognition, voice recognition and control, besides personalised recommendations, responsive inputs to address customer queries online and added support, among others. The list of tech and AI-driven innovations in the automotive industry does not stop here. Integration of AI technologies can play a life-saving role in warning drivers of potential risks and hazards, pre-empt distressful emergencies and fatal accidents. Simply put, market dynamics are fast changing and auto makers in India recognise the benefits of AI usage in cars as it helps to save lives.

Vijay Singh’s Story: From Bike to Family Car

Vijay Singh began working as a restaurant manager in a restaurant in Faridabad. Originally from Kanpur, Vijay moved to Faridabad as a good job opportunity came his way. He used his bike for regular commutes and at times, chose autos when he had family outings. Given the toxic air pollution in Delhi-NCR, particularly in winters, he wanted to buy a car. He didn’t want his wife or children to fall sick. Traditional showrooms provided an array of vehicle options, but he found their demeanour somewhat unnerving and found himself hesitating to ask any questions about each car model.

Seeing his dilemma, Vijay Singh’s wife suggested CarDekho. A college graduate in their neighbourhood had bought a small car within a year of securing a job in a bank. As a bank employee, she was well-versed with digital transactions and she highly recommended CarDekho as a trustworthy, quality-driven, Hindi-friendly platform.

And this is how Vijay Singh’s dream of buying a car manifested when he least expected it to. Watching the joy and pride in the eyes of his wife and children spoke volumes about what the car meant to them. With its easy financing options and caring support, this was a dream come true that CarDekho helped Vijay to fulfil.

Sharing his feedback, Vijay Singh said, “Thanks to CarDekho, our family’s dream came true. My wife and children are happy, the financing options were made manageable for us. I felt I could ask any questions as language was not a problem. Everything felt smooth, I felt no tension.”

At CarDekho, we recognise that owning a car is about holding your head high and being confident about the journey ahead. We offer solutions in small ways by making each step of the customer’s purchasing process easier and stress-free. And yes, extra value is always found in our real-time engagement, prompt responses that offer comfort and alternative solutions.

Our core values - trust, innovation and empathy - drive us to bring cars within the affordability range of many like Vijay, who feel uncomfortable walking into a showroom and asking questions that are barely addressed in a satisfactory or empathetic manner.

Every dream matters. That’s where we drive in and make it happen. Just as we did for Vijay.

Note: This story is based on true events. Any resemblance to individuals other than the person mentioned is purely coincidental.

