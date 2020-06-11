3 Year Third-party Insurance On New Cars No Longer Mandatory: IRDAI

Published On Jun 11, 2020 05:34 PM By Sonny

The order that made long-term vehicle insurance mandatory will cease to exist starting August 2020

IRDAI observed a number of shortcomings to its 2018 order.

Insurers were faced with the challenge of accurately evaluating the premiums and no-claim bonuses for new car buyers.

It added to the cost of buying a new car, making it harder to afford.

It restricted flexibility of new car buyers to change insurance providers.

In 2018, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Of India (IRDAI) had directed all general insurers to offer only three-year third-party motor insurance policies for new cars from September that year. The authority has now decided to withdraw the order.

IRDAI’s intent with the long-term third-party motor insurance was to ensure all vehicles on the road had valid coverage. After going over the performance of this policy, the IRDAI has observed various shortcomings as stated in its circular regarding the withdrawal of long-term insurance plan with effect from August 1, 2020. Some of the drawbacks of the policy include difficulty for insurers to evaluate the premium for long term ‘Own Damage’(damage to your own vehicle) cover, high possibility of forced selling from insurers due to interlinked financial interests and also facing trouble assessing the no claim bonus over a three-year policy.

As a result, customers will not be saddled by pricey long-term third-party motor insurance which thereby reduces the cost of a new car. In some ways, it offers financial relief to new car buyers and also gives them more flexibility in their insurance coverage options.