Maharashtra Transport Department Makes HSRP Mandatory: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Maharasta Transport Department has made it mandatory for any vehicle sold before April 2019 to be affixed with an HSRP

In December 2024 Maharastra Transport Department issued a standard operating procedure (SOP), making HSRP compulsory on any vehicle sold before April 2019 that is still plying the roads. The SOP has stated the end of March 2025 as the final date to affix the HSRP else a fine will be levied as per the Motor Vehicle Act and Rules. If you are confused by the process here is a quick overview of everything you need to know about HSRP.

What Is HSRP?

HSRP or High Security Registration Plates are tamper-proof plates with a unique number and code. These are standard across the entire country and are attached using special non-reusable locks which break if the HSRP is removed making it impossible to be mounted a second time. The government of India mandated the use of HSRP on every vehicle sold after April 2019 and stated this step as a move towards the reduction of road and vehicle-related crimes.

How To Get A HSRP?

If you are a resident of Maharashtra an appointment must be booked online through Maharastra’s transport department's official website mentioned below. After selecting the appropriate RTO, submit the information required on the portal and book an appointment at a nearby vendor at a convenient date and time. Do note that the vehicle and phone details must match the one on the Vahan portal.

The transport department has divided the RTOs across Maharashtra into three zones details of those are as follows along with the portal link are as follows:

Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 MH47

MH04

MH46

MH09

MH12

MH26

MH27

MH37

MH29

MH49

MH31

MH51 MH01

MH03

MH48

MH05

MH06

MH08

MH41

MH39

MH11

MH53

MH14

MH13

MH20

MH32

MH40

MH35

MH33

MH57 MH02

MH43

MH07

MH16

MH15

MH17

MH18

MH19

MH54

MH52

MH10

MH50

MH45

MH42

MH23

MH21

MH44

MH24

MH55

MH25

MH22

MH38

MH30

MH28

MH56

MH36

MH34

Zone 1 appointment link- https://www.mhhsrp.com/

Zone 2 appointment link- https://hsrpmhzone2.in/

Zone 3 appointment link- https://maharashtrahsrp.com/

What Documents Are Needed To Get An HSRP?

Apart from standard documents related to a vehicle such as a registration certificate, valid identity proof is also required to get an HSRP. To book an appointment the mobile number used must also be registered with a Vahan account of the car. At the time of appointment, the owner needs to bring documents already used along with the receipt of payment.

What Is The Cost Of Getting An HSRP?

According to the SOP following charges will be applicable:

Vehicle Cost Two Wheelers And Tractors Rs 450 Three Wheelers Rs 500 Light Motor Vehicles/ Passenger Cars Medium Commercial Vehicles/ Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Trailer/Combination Rs 745

Please note that this cost includes fitment chargers however is not inclusive of GST.

