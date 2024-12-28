India’s EV Surge: A Smooth Ride to Electric Mobility, Powered by CarDekho

India's EV market is surging, driven by government policies, tax benefits, and growing demand for eco-friendly mobility. Online vehicle marketplaces like CarDekho provide insights around advanced technology and supportive policies to motivate buyers go for EVs

India’s ‘Electric Surge’ soars ahead and is pegged to be buoyant. From modest family cars that awaited long waiting periods to the significant shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), Indian consumer preferences have evolved continuously. Several positive trends shaping the EV landscape in India highlight the potential growth prospects for this fast-growing segment in the automotive industry.

Many Indian car buyers are keen to take advantage of these trends. However, electric cars are pegged to be at 1.3% of the total car sales in 2022, though auto makers in the country express buoyant sentiments. In 2023, the Economic Survey of India observed a robust forecast for the country’s EV segment and pegged it to be at 49% CAGR in the domestic EV market for the years 2022 to 2030.

Digital platforms such as CarDekho make it easy for smart, quality-conscious buyers to understand the pros and cons of purchasing EVs. An EY study cites that 65% of Gen Z, 69% of millennials, and around 66% Gen X prefer to use apps and online tools when they research and curate pre-purchase information. When it comes to buying cars, 37% of Gen Z and 28% of millennials prefer to buy cars online.

The Electric Surge: Key Trends in India

Policy Push: Regulatory reforms have swept across the automotive industry to provide the much-needed policy push that helps to strengthen EV adoption among Indian consumers.

Tax Incentives: Several tax incentives are being rolled out for EV manufacturers and customers, making it a viable alternative to consider.

Lower GST rates: Given that GST rates are lesser and many states are providing road tax exemptions to EV car owners, there are many factors that build consumer confidence when it comes to early adoption of EVs.

Rapid Sales Growth: In India, the EV market has witnessed exponential growth. A brief perusal of sales figures for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers show a clear surge, indicating a growing consumer preference for eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Expanding Charging Infrastructure: A robust charging infrastructure is essential for the widespread adoption of EVs. The number of public charging stations in India has been increasing steadily, thereby boosting the confidence of potential buyers.

Buying Electric Vehicles: Advantages

Environmental Benefits: Worldwide, every country champions the cause of environmental protection. Given that EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, the promise of cleaner air and reduced carbon footprint are clear reasons why many Indian car buyers are drawn to buying EVs.

Lower Operating Costs: The cost of running an EV is significantly lower than a conventional vehicle. Typically, EVs come with lower maintenance requirements.

Rapid Technological Advancements: There are rapid advancements in battery technology, which makes EVs a more convenient option for buyers.

Challenges in the EV Landscape in India

While the EV landscape in India is promising, certain challenges are as follows:

Limited Range and Charging Infrastructure: Although charging infrastructure is expanding, it is limited in semi-urban and rural areas.

High Battery Cost: Replacing a lithium-ion battery is highly expensive.

Pankaj Gupta Buys His 1st EV Through CarDekho

A young, Gurgaon-based IT professional, Pankaj Gupta, had no doubts where he wanted to buy his first EV car from. The first time he bought his own car, he opted to check thoroughly on various third party platforms and decided to buy it through CarDekho. Easy-to-understand model-specific information, friendly and up-to-date response protocol and transparent processes impressed Pankaj, which made him return to CarDekho for his first EV car.

“I got a good deal at CarDekho, a solid EV car brand at the most affordable price. All my questions were addressed in detail. I am thrilled I bought it online,” Pankaj shared his feedback when we reached out to him.

Enhancing Quality and Value: CarDekho Facilitates Smooth Purchase for EV Buyers

CarDekho offers specialised features for EV buyers, few of which are listed below:

Comprehensive segment highlighting information on EV models including features, prices, and specifications.

Locating charging stations is made easy through real-time map location on the site.

EV News & Updates provide up-to-date information for buyers.

EV Running Cost Calculator: Indicative figures are given on the basis of the Electric Vehicle’s mileage and electricity cost.

User reviews

‘Ask Us Anything About EV’ feature to respond to questions on EVs.

Digital platforms such as CarDekho play a pivotal role in facilitating smooth purchase and ownership of EVs. Enhancing quality and value through real-time engagement and query resolutions add to the customer’s overall experience while opting for digital platforms.

