Jan 31, 2023

Hindustan Zinc becomes the country’s first mining company to use a battery-powered mining vehicle

While electric vehicles have slowly started making a place in people’s homes, they now seem to have caught the attention of the mining sector in India. Hindustan Zinc, an Indian mining company, has inducted its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) into its fleet of mining vehicles (a first in its industry too). Called the Normet Utimec MF 500 Transmixer SmartDrive EV, it has been deployed at the company’s Sindesar Khurd mine.

It uses a 90kWh battery pack with a dual motor setup in a four-wheel-drivetrain for its operations and has an output of 272PS (combined). Normet’s BEV has a speed of 20kmph and can go for up to 30km. This battery pack can be refilled from nought to 80 per cent in up to 40 minutes using a fast DC charger. For reference, the Jaguar I-Pace uses a battery pack of the same capacity which offers a claimed range of 470km and its electric powertrain has a combined output of 400PS.

In India, the process of mining is one of the key contributors to air pollution, with a significant share coming from diesel-powered mining vehicles. The conversion of these vehicles into electric-powered ones will help in achieving zero emissions (decarbonisation) and increase productivity along with lower operating costs.

To work on this issue, Hindustan Zinc plans to introduce more of Normet’s SmartDrive electric mining vehicles to its fleet including an explosive charger and a concrete sprayer, both of which use the same 90kWh battery pack. The company also plans to convert all its diesel-powered mining vehicles (900-odd) into electric ones in the next five years with an investment of over USD 1 Billion (~Rs 8,181 crore).