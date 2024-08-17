Modified On Aug 17, 2024 01:13 PM By Yashika

While many of us gift chocolates or clothes, you should consider gifting a safety device to your sister if she owns a car for this Rakshabandhan.

Sure, you might have fought with your sister for the last piece of chocolate, but you've always stepped up as her superhero when someone else tried snatching it from her. Rakshabandhan, a festival to celebrate sisters, is here, and this year, why not gift your sister something that offers true 'Raksha' (safety) on the roads if she owns a car? Read on for the best safety accessory gift ideas to ensure her protection.

1. Connected car device

You must have been worried when your sister hadn't reached home on time or when she is coming back late at night. But now, you can track her location through your smartphone by giving her a connected car device. It features geofencing, overspeed warnings, and can even track her real-time updates. Although many modern cars have this technology built-in, this gadget is a great addition for older models or lower variants lacking these functionalities. If your sister often travels alone or to unfamiliar locations, a connected car device can be a valuable addition.

Tip: Make sure to choose a connected car device that is compatible with any car model and includes features like trip history and real-time tracking. A user-friendly smartphone app is essential for monitoring.

Note: Consider the device's data privacy policy. Also, be mindful of any continuous membership costs for premium features.

Price Range: Rs 1200-Rs 2000

Recommended brand: CarDekho

2. Dash Cam

Another important safety device, which is a must for our roads, is a dash camera. It gets installed on the windshield (both front and rear depending on the view) and is like a real time CCTV camera to capture mishaps, unfortunate events on roads such as road ragesand even attempted thefts while the car is parked. A dashcam also helps prevent fraudulent activities such as fabricating accidents for bogus claims. The footage will also come extremely useful in case of a police intervention. And while going on a road trip, it can come useful for shooting scenery.

Tip: Choose a dash cam with high-definition video quality and a wide-angle lens to capture a comprehensive view. Look for models with night vision and loop recording, so she never runs out of storage.

Price Range: Rs 3000-Rs 5000

Recommended Brands: Qubo, Nexdigitron, and Boult

3. Rear Camera

If your sister's the kind who struggles with parking and constantly worries about placing the car correctly while reversing, a rear camera is the perfect accessory for her. It can provide a clear view of her surroundings, making parking and reversing safer and more manageable, especially in tight spots.

Tip: When selecting a rear camera, ensure it has a wide field of view and provides clear visuals even in low light. Some systems are equipped with parking guidance on the display screen.

Price Range: Rs 1000–Rs 6000

Recommended Brands: Philips, Audiowheel, and Qubo

4. Air Purifier

One of the typical problems in metropolitan areas is air pollution. Therefore, gifting a car air purifier will ensure that your sister breathes fresh, clean air free from toxins and allergies while she is driving. This device is especially useful if she drives in areas with high pollution levels.

Tip: Consider a car air purifier that combines activated carbon filters with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air [filter]). This model provides a mix of efficient filtration and odor elimination, therefore improving the air inside the car. Some purifiers’, also feature silent operation modes or other functions like air quality indicators.

Price Range: Rs 2500-Rs 4000

Recommended brands: Reffair, Wellinzer, and Philips

5. Tyre Inflator

Your sister must have seen you fixing a flat tire in 5 minutes like a superhero. But when she has to do this alone, it can be a daunting task. A portable battery-operated tire inflator can be a lifesaver during unexpected flat tires or slow punctures. This handy tool allows her to inflate the tires on the go, ensuring she's never stranded on the road and doesn't have to change the tire herself, allowing her to reach a nearby puncture repair shop.

Tip: Opt for a wireless portable tyre inflator with a digital display and an auto shut-off feature that halts inflation upon reaching the desired pressure. It's also helpful if it includes a built-in flashlight for night-time use.

Price Range: Rs 2000-Rs 3000

Recommended Brands: Qubo, Tusa, and Agaro

6. Auto-Dimming IRVM

An auto-dimming rear-view mirror is useful in reducing the glare from vehicles behind. This accessory automatically adjusts the mirror’s brightness, preventing temporary blindness from the high-beam lights of trailing cars. If your sister is on the roads at night, it could be a great addition to her car.

Tip: When selecting an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, look for features like built-in displays for rear cameras.

Price Range: Rs 3000-Rs 6000

Recommended Brand: Durivent and Autotrends

Child Seats: A Pro Tip

Travelling with a baby can be a task, especially when only one parent has to take the baby around. If your sister has a child, a child seat is an essential accessory for the baby’s safety. With extra wings for side-impact protection, the baby car seat offers your infant a morecosy and safe journey. After all, it is your responsibility to protect your sister and her family too.

Tip: Ensure the child seat is compatible with your sister's car and meets all safety standards. Look for seats with adjustable harness systems and padding for comfort and security. Regularly check for recalls and updates on safety guidelines.

Price Range: Rs 5000-Rs 9000

Recommended Brand: Rabbit and Babykins

Go beyond conventional gifts for this Rakshabandhan and make sure she is safe driving with these thoughtful car accessories. Each item reflects your love and concern, making her feel cherished and protected.