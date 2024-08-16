Modified On Aug 16, 2024 11:58 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Creta

Honda Elevate, on the other hand, is the most readily available compact SUV in 14 cities on the list in August 2024

The compact SUVs are among the most popular offerings in the country right now. With models ranging from segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos to strong-hybrid models like Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, buyers have a lot of options to choose from. So, if you're planning to book a compact SUV in August 2024, you might encounter long waiting times, especially if you're considering the Toyota Hyryder and Skoda Kushaq. So before you book one, have a look at the waiting period for compact SUVs in India in 20 top cities.

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor New Delhi 1 month 0.5-1 month No Waiting 2 months No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting Bengaluru 1 month 3-5 months 1.5 months 1.5 months 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 1 month Mumbai 1-1.5 months NA 2-3 months 1 month No Waiting 1.5-2 months No Waiting 1 month Hyderabad No Waiting 5 months 4 months 1 month 0.5-1 month No Waiting No Waiting 1 month Pune No Waiting No Waiting 3 months No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 0.5-1 month No Waiting Chennai 1-2 months 6-8 months 2-3 months 1 month No Waiting 1-2 months No Waiting 1 month Jaipur 0.5-1 month 7 months 2-3 months 2-3 months No Waiting 1 month No Waiting No Waiting Ahmedabad 1.5-2 months 1-2 months 2-3 months 1-2 months No Waiting 1 month 1 month 1 month Gurugram 1 month 5-6 months 1.5-2 months 1 month No Waiting 1.5 months 1 month 1-2 months Lucknow 1-1.5 months NA 2-3 months 1 month 1 month 1.5-2 months 0.5-1 month 1-2 months Kolkata 1-1.5 months 2-3 months 2-3 months No Waiting No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 0.5-1 month Thane No Waiting 2-3 months 3 months No Waiting 0.5 month 1-2 months No Waiting 1-2 months Surat No Waiting No Waiting 2.5-3 months No Waiting 1 month 3 months 0.5-1 month 1 month Ghaziabad 1 month 6-8 months 2-3 months 1 month No Waiting 1 month 1-1.5 month 1 month Chandigarh No Waiting 5 months 2-3 months 2 months 2 months 6-8 months 0.5 month 1 month Coimbatore 1-2 months 5 months 4 months 1 month No Waiting 4-5 months 0.5 month 1 month Patna No Waiting No Waiting 2-3 months 1.5 months No Waiting 1 month No Waiting 1 month Faridabad 0.5-1 month No Waiting 2-4 months 1 month No Waiting No Waiting 1 month 1 month Indore 1 month 5-6 months 3 months 1 month No Waiting 0.5-1 month 1 Week 1 month Noida 1 month 8 months 3 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting 1 month 0.5-1 month No Waiting

Key Takeaways:

The Maruti Grand Vitara is encountering a waiting period of around 1 month. That said, buyers in Hyderabad, Thane, Pune, Chandigarh, Patna, and Surat can take their car home immediately.

For those looking to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, they might have to wait up to 8 months to get their SUV home in cities like Chennai, Ghaziabad, and Noida, while the average waiting period is 3 months. However, there’s no waiting period in Pune, Surat, Patna, and Faridabad.

Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Creta may need to wait for about 4 months in Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Faridabad, while there’s no waiting time for buyers in New Delhi. The average time to take the Creta home is around 2.5 months.

The Kia Seltos is readily available to buyers in Pune, Kolkata, Thane, and Surat. That said, it has an average waiting period of 1 month in other cities.

The Honda Elevate is one of the most readily available SUVs with no waiting periods in 14 major cities while the buyers in Chandigarh might have to wait for 2 months.

Buyers of the Skoda Kushaq in Chandigarh have to wait up to 8 months to get their compact SUV home. While, in cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Faridabad, you can drive the car home immediately.

The German offering, the Volkswagen Taigun, is facing an average waiting period of 1 month. However, buyers in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Jaipur can take the delivery of their cars immediately.

You can drive home the MG Astor immediately in four cities, including New Delhi, Pune, and Jaipur. That said, buyers in Gurugram, Lucknow, and Thane will have to wait up to 2 months to get the MG SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Creta on road price