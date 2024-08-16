All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

You’ll Have To Wait Up To Eight Months To Drive A Compact SUV Home This August

Modified On Aug 16, 2024 11:58 AM By Yashika for Hyundai Creta

  • 1.3K Views
  • Write a comment

Honda Elevate, on the other hand, is the most readily available compact SUV in 14 cities on the list in August 2024

Compact SUV waiting period

The compact SUVs are among the most popular offerings in the country right now. With models ranging from segment leaders like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos to strong-hybrid models like Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, buyers have a lot of options to choose from. So, if you're planning to book a compact SUV in August 2024, you might encounter long waiting times, especially if you're considering the Toyota Hyryder and Skoda Kushaq. So before you book one, have a look at the waiting period for compact SUVs in India in 20 top cities.

City

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen Taigun

MG Astor

New Delhi

1 month

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

2 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

Bengaluru

1 month

3-5 months

1.5 months

1.5 months

1 month

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

Mumbai

1-1.5 months

NA

2-3 months

1 month

No Waiting

1.5-2 months

No Waiting

1 month

Hyderabad

No Waiting

5 months

4 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 month

Pune

No Waiting

No Waiting

3 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

Chennai

1-2 months

6-8 months

2-3 months

1 month

No Waiting

1-2 months

No Waiting

1 month

Jaipur

0.5-1 month

7 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

No Waiting

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

Ahmedabad

1.5-2 months

1-2 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

No Waiting

1 month

1 month

1 month

Gurugram

1 month

5-6 months

1.5-2 months

1 month

No Waiting

1.5 months

1 month

1-2 months

Lucknow

1-1.5 months

NA

2-3 months

1 month

1 month

1.5-2 months

0.5-1 month

1-2 months

Kolkata

1-1.5 months

2-3 months

2-3 months

No Waiting

No Waiting

1-1.5 months

1-2 months

0.5-1 month

Thane

No Waiting

2-3 months

3 months

No Waiting

0.5 month

1-2 months

No Waiting

1-2 months

Surat

No Waiting

No Waiting

2.5-3 months

No Waiting

1 month

3 months

0.5-1 month

1 month

Ghaziabad

1 month

6-8 months

2-3 months

1 month

No Waiting

1 month

1-1.5 month

1 month

Chandigarh

No Waiting

5 months

2-3 months

2 months

2 months

6-8 months

0.5 month

1 month

Coimbatore

1-2 months

5 months

4 months

1 month

No Waiting

4-5 months

0.5 month

1 month

Patna

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 months

1.5 months

No Waiting

1 month

No Waiting

1 month

Faridabad

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

2-4 months

1 month

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 month

1 month

Indore

1 month

5-6 months

3 months

1 month

No Waiting

0.5-1 month

1 Week

1 month

Noida

1 month

8 months

3 months

0.5-1 month

No Waiting

1 month

0.5-1 month

 No Waiting

Key Takeaways:

Maruti Grand Vitara

  • The Maruti Grand Vitara is encountering a waiting period of around 1 month. That said, buyers in Hyderabad, Thane, Pune, Chandigarh, Patna, and Surat can take their car home immediately. 

  • For those looking to buy the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, they might have to wait up to 8 months to get their SUV home in cities like Chennai, Ghaziabad, and Noida, while the average waiting period is 3 months. However, there’s no waiting period in Pune, Surat, Patna, and Faridabad.

Hyundai Creta

  • Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Creta may need to wait for about 4 months in Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Faridabad, while there’s no waiting time for buyers in New Delhi. The average time to take the Creta home is around 2.5 months.

Kia Seltos

  • The Kia Seltos is readily available to buyers in Pune, Kolkata, Thane, and Surat. That said, it has an average waiting period of 1 month in other cities.

  • The Honda Elevate is one of the most readily available SUVs with no waiting periods in 14 major cities while the buyers in Chandigarh might have to wait for 2 months. 

  • Buyers of the Skoda Kushaq in Chandigarh have to wait up to 8 months to get their compact SUV home. While, in cities like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Faridabad, you can drive the car home immediately.

Taigun

  • The German offering, the Volkswagen Taigun, is facing an average waiting period of 1 month. However, buyers in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Jaipur can take the delivery of their cars immediately.

MG Astor

  • You can drive home the MG Astor immediately in four cities, including New Delhi, Pune, and Jaipur. That said, buyers in Gurugram, Lucknow, and Thane will have to wait up to 2 months to get the MG SUV home.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Creta on road price

Y
Published by
Yashika
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
You’ll Have To Wait Up To Eight Months To Drive A Compact SUV Home This August
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience