While models like the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun are readily available this September, the Toyota Hyryder will make you wait up to 8 months

The compact SUV segment, today, has as many as eight models on offer, with popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos leading the pack. There’s even the option of strong-hybrid models in the form of the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser. So if you have been planning on getting yourself a compact SUV this September, take a look at the wait times for these SUVs across 20 major cities in India:

Note: The waiting period data was not available for the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt at the time of publishing this article.

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta N Line Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun MG Astor New Delhi 1 month 6-8 months 1 month 2.5-4 months 1 month No Waiting No Waiting 1.5 months 1 month Bengaluru No Waiting 6-8 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1 month 0.5 month 0.5-1 month 1 month Mumbai 1-1.5 months 6-8 months N.A. N.A. 1 month No Waiting 1.5-2 months 0.5 month 1 month Hyderabad No Waiting 2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months 1.5 month No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 1 month Pune No Waiting 2-3 months 2-3 months 2 months No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting No Waiting 1 month Chennai 1 month 2 months N.A. N.A. 1 month No Waiting 1-2 months No Waiting No Waiting Jaipur 1 month 6-7 months N.A. N.A. 1 month No Waiting N.A. No Waiting No Waiting Ahmedabad No Waiting 2 months 2.5-3 months 2.5-4 months 1-2 months No Waiting No Waiting 1 month 1 month Gurugram No Waiting 1-2 months 2-3 months 3 months 1-2 months N.A. 1 month 0.5-1 month 1-2 months Lucknow 1-1.5 months 6-8 months 2-3 months 2-3 months No Waiting 1 month 1.5-2 months 0.5-1 month No Waiting Kolkata 1-1.5 months 1 month 2-2.5 months 2.5 months No Waiting No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1 month 0.5 month Thane No Waiting 1 month N.A. N.A. 1-1.5 months 0.5-1 month 1-2 months No Waiting 1 month Surat No Waiting 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 0.5 month No Waiting 1 Week 1 month Ghaziabad 1 month 6-8 months 1.5 months 1 month 1 month No Waiting 1-1.5 months 1.5-2 month 1 month Chandigarh No Waiting 5-6 months 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 1 month 0.5 month 1-2 months Coimbatore 1-2 months 3-5 month N.A. N.A. 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 1 month Patna 1 month 6-8 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1-1.5 months No Waiting 0.5 month No Waiting 1 month Faridabad 1 month 4-5 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months No Waiting No Waiting 1 month No Waiting Indore 1-1.5 months 2-3 months N.A. N.A. 0.5-1 month 0.5 month 1.5-2 months 1 month 1 month Noida No Waiting 6-8 months 2-3 months 1.5 months No Waiting No Waiting 1 month No Waiting No Waiting 1 month 5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5 months 0.25 1 month 0.5 1

Key Takeaways:

The Maruti Grand Vitara is experiencing an average waiting period of around 1 month. That said, buyers in Coimbatore might have to wait up to 2 months to take their compact SUV home. Those residing in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Thane, Surat, and Noida can take the delivery immediately.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has the maximum wait time here, stretching up to eight months in many cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Noida. That said, it is available within a month in Kolkata and Thane, while its average waiting period is around 5 months.

Those looking to buy the Hyundai Creta, may need to wait up to 4 months in Bengaluru, while the average waiting period is 2 months. That said, customers in New Delhi and Patna can get it in 1 month.

The Hyundai Creta N Line currently has an average waiting period of up to 2 months this September. However, buyers in New Delhi and Ahmedabad may have to wait up to 4 months to bring the sportier version of the Creta home.

The Kia Seltos is readily available in Pune, Lucknow, Kolkata, and Noida, while it has an average wait time of around 1.5 months in top Indian cities. Buyers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Surat might have to wait up to 2 months to get Kia’s compact SUV home.

It is the Honda Elevate which is the most readily available compact SUV in September, with no waiting in top 12 cities. However, it faces the highest wait time of up to 2 months in Chandigarh.

The Skoda Kushaq has an average waiting period of around 1 month this September. In fact, it is readily available for delivery in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat. Those planning to book the Kushaq in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Lucknow might have to wait up to 2 months for the delivery.

You can drive home the Volkswagen Taigun with no waiting time in 7 cities, including Hyderabad, Pune, and Jaipur. That said, buyers in Ghaziabad will have to wait up to 2 months to get the Volkswagen SUV home.

The average waiting time for the MG Astor compact SUV is 1 month, while it is readily available in Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Faridabad and Noida.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership.

