The carmaker has made conscious efforts to keep the wait time of its electric cars in check

Tata motors is leading the electric car market in the country with an extensive lineup of models ranging from the most affordable Tiago EV to the Nexon EV Max with a claimed range of over 450km. Let’s see how long will it take for these affordable EVs to be delivered in your city:

Waiting Periods City Nexon EV Prime Nexon EV Max Tigor EV Tiago EV New Delhi 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months 2 to 3 months Bengaluru 2 months 2 months 3 to 4 months 2 to 3 months Mumbai 3 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months Hyderabad 1 month 1 to 2 months 2 to 3 months 2 months Pune 2 months 1 to 2 months 2 to 3 months 2 months Chennai 1 to 2 months 2 months 2 to 3 months 2 months Jaipur 2.5 to 3 months 2.5 to 3 months 2 months 1.5 months Ahmedabad 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months Gurugram 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Lucknow 1 month 1 month 1.5 months 1.5 months Kolkata 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months Thane 3 months 3 months 3 months 3 months Surat 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months 3 months Ghaziabad N.A. 3 months 3 months 3 months Chandigarh 3 months 3 months 3 months 3 months Coimbatore N.A. 3 months 3 months 3 months Patna 3 months 3 months 3 months 2 to 3 months Faridabad 3 months 3 months 3 months 3 months Indore 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Noida 3 months 3 months 3 months 3 months

Takeaways

In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad and Noida, you will have to wait for up to three months to get any of these four EVs.

The Tigor EV has the highest waiting period here of up to four months but only for buyers in Bengaluru.

The lowest waiting period for any of these models is a month. On average, Lucknow buyers have to wait the least as the highest waiting period for a Tata EV is 1.5 months, which is for the Tigor EV and Tiago EV.

The Tigor EV and Tiago EV seem to have a higher waiting period than the Nexon EVs where the latter is more readily available.

While most of Tata’s lineup recently received a price hike, the EVs actually had their prices slashed.

