You’ll Have To Wait For Up To 4 Months To Drive Home A Tata EV

Published On Feb 03, 2023 01:13 PM By Ansh for Tata Nexon EV Prime

The carmaker has made conscious efforts to keep the wait time of its electric cars in check

Tata EVs Waiting Period

Tata motors is leading the electric car market in the country with an extensive lineup of models ranging from the most affordable Tiago EV to the Nexon EV Max with a claimed range of over 450km. Let’s see how long will it take for these affordable EVs to be delivered in your city:

Waiting Periods

City

Nexon EV Prime

Nexon EV Max

Tigor EV

Tiago EV

New Delhi

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

2 to 3 months

Bengaluru

2 months

2 months

3 to 4 months

2 to 3 months

Mumbai

3 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

Hyderabad

1 month

1 to 2 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

Pune

2 months 

1 to 2 months

2 to 3 months

2 months

Chennai

1 to 2 months

2 months 

2 to 3 months

2 months

Jaipur

2.5 to 3 months

2.5 to 3 months

2 months

1.5 months

Ahmedabad

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

Gurugram

2 months 

2 months 

2 months 

2 months 

Lucknow

1 month

1 month

1.5 months

1.5 months

Kolkata

1 month

1 month

2 months 

2 months 

Thane

3 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

Surat

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

3 months

Ghaziabad

N.A.

3 months

3 months

3 months

Chandigarh

3 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

Coimbatore

N.A.

3 months

3 months

3 months

Patna

3 months

3 months

3 months

2 to 3 months

Faridabad

3 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

Indore

2 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

Noida

3 months

3 months

3 months

3 months

Takeaways

  • In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Patna, Faridabad and Noida, you will have to wait for up to three months to get any of these four EVs.

Tata Nexon EV Max

  • The Tigor EV has the highest waiting period here of up to four months but only for buyers in Bengaluru.

Tata Tigor EV

  • The lowest waiting period for any of these models is a month. On average, Lucknow buyers have to wait the least as the highest waiting period for a Tata EV is 1.5 months, which is for the Tigor EV and Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV

  • The Tigor EV and Tiago EV seem to have a higher waiting period than the Nexon EVs where the latter is more readily available.

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Effect: Tata Slashes Prices Of Nexon EV Prime And Max

