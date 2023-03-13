Published On Mar 13, 2023 02:09 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Verna 2023

No, it’s not the N Line that we’re talking about, rather the estate version of the sedan

An estate version of the Verna has been spied on in Russia.

Likely based on the next-generation Verna which will debut in India on March 21.

The Verna estate looks similar to the upcoming sedan but for the rear profile.

It will be sold in the international markets, but is unlikely to debut in India.

Hyundai is all set for the world debut of the new generation Verna scheduled for March 21 in India. While we await the sedan with full enthusiasm, an unusual test mule of the Verna has been spied on in Russia. We believe this is the estate version of the sedan called “Solaris” in the Russian market.

What’s New?

Overall, the test mule looks like the next-generation Verna, with the differentiator coming in the form of the estate hump at the back. This also suggests that Russia will get the new generation version of the sedan. The headlamp, DRL and overall front profile especially bear resemblance to the upcoming Verna (in India). The ground clearance also appears to be slightly higher when compared with the sedan.

The Verna estate will be based on the next-generation version of the sedan, carrying similar exterior and interior visual highlights and features. However, the spy shots do not seem to carry the radar module for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which will be offered on the India-spec new Verna.

Will A Wagon Make Sense For India?

Wagons or estates have larger and more practical boots and are quite popular in countries like the USA and Canada. India did have its fair share of wagons decades back in the form of the Maruti Baleno Altura, Fiat Siena Weekend, Tata Estate, Indigo Marina, and the Skoda Octavia Combi. However, none of these sold well in our country and quickly, it was seen as a dead end for estates. So, we’re unlikely to get this version of the Verna in India, unless Hyundai wants to experiment.

Details About New Verna

The new Verna is a bigger and sportier-looking car than its outgoing version. Its cabin also gets a big revamp with a more premium touch. It will get a bigger touchscreen system and a new digital driver’s display, among new features. Importantly, the new Verna will also be more powerful, packing a new 160PS, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, along with its existing 115PS, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor. In terms of safety, the sedan will get ADAS.

