Published On Jan 03, 2023 08:00 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The price hike is applicable to all models save for the Carnival which is still priced from Rs 30.99 lakh onwards

Kia has hiked prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 40,000.

The Carens has become pricier by up to Rs 45,000.

Prices of the Seltos have been increased by up to Rs 50,000.

The EV6 gets the maximum increment of Rs 1 lakh.

Kia India has shared the details of the latest price hike across its entire lineup including the Sonet-Seltos SUV duo. The price increment is also applicable to its CBU electric offering, the EV6. As announced by the marque earlier, the upward revision in prices has been initiated to offset rising commodity and transportation costs.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise updated prices of all Kia cars:

Sonet

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.2-litre HTE Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.39 lakh +Rs 20,000 1-litre turbo-petrol iMT HTK+ Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.24 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTX Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 11.35 lakh Discontinued – HTX+ Rs 12.25 lakh Rs 12.50 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.35 lakh Rs 12.60 lakh +Rs 25,000 GTX+ Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 12.84 lakh +Rs 25,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.94 lakh +Rs 25,000 1-litre turbo-petrol DCT HTX Rs 11.55 lakh Rs 11.80 lakh +Rs 25,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 11.95 lakh Discontinued – GTX+ Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 13.44 lakh +Rs 25,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 13.54 lakh +Rs 25,000 X-Line DCT Rs 13.39 lakh Rs 13.64 lakh +Rs 25,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 9.45 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTK Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 10.19 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTK+ Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.89 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTX Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTX Anniversary Edition Rs 11.75 lakh Discontinued – HTX AT Rs 12.15 lakh Rs 12.55 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTX AT Anniversary Edition Rs 12.55 lakh Discontinued – HTX+ Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 13.05 lakh +Rs 40,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 12.75 lakh Rs 13.15 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.39 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ AT Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 13.89 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh +Rs 40,000 X-Line AT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh +Rs 40,000

Prices of the turbo-petrol variants of the Sonet have been hiked by Rs 25,000 while the sub-4m SUV’s diesel trims have become costlier by Rs 40,000. The select few variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine get the smallest hike of Rs 20,000.

Kia has discontinued the Anniversary Edition of the subcompact SUV.

Seltos

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre HTE Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK Rs 11.55 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ Rs 12.65 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTK+ iMT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 13.25 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX Rs 14.45 lakh Rs 14.65 lakh +Rs 20,000 HTX CVT Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 15.65 lakh +Rs 20,000 1.4-litre turbo-petrol GTX (O) Rs 16.05 lakh Rs 16.45 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 17.39 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ Dual Tone Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ DCT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh +Rs 40,000 GTX+ DCT Dual Tone Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 18.59 lakh +Rs 40,000 X-Line DCT Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh +Rs 40,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference HTE Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 11.89 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTK Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 13.19 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTK+ Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTK+ iMT Rs 14.29 lakh Rs 14.79 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTX Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTX AT Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTX+ Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh +Rs 50,000 HTX+ Dual Tone Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh +Rs 50,000 GTX+ AT Rs 18.35 lakh Rs 18.85 lakh +Rs 50,000 GTX+ AT Dual Tone Rs 18.55 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh +Rs 50,000 X-Line AT Rs 18.65 lakh Rs 19.15 lakh +Rs 50,000

Prices of the Seltos’ turbo-petrol variants have gone up by Rs 40,000 while the other petrol option has gotten costlier by only Rs 20,000.

Kia has hiked prices of the diesel variants of the compact SUV by Rs 50,000.

Carens

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre MT Premium Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.20 lakh +Rs 20,000 Prestige Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 11.40 lakh +Rs 20,000 1.4-litre turbo-petrol MT Premium Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 11.55 lakh +Rs 25,000 Prestige Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh +Rs 25,000 Prestige Plus Rs 14 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh +Rs 25,000 Luxury Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 15.70 lakh +Rs 25,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 17 lakh +Rs 25,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 17.05 lakh +Rs 25,000 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Prestige Plus Rs 15 lakh Rs 15.25 lakh +Rs 25,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17.65 lakh Rs 17.90 lakh +Rs 25,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 17.95 lakh +Rs 25,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre MT Premium Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 12.15 lakh +Rs 45,000 Prestige Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 13.35 lakh +Rs 45,000 Prestige Plus Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.85 lakh +Rs 45,000 Luxury Rs 15.85 lakh Rs 16.30 lakh +Rs 45,000 Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17.05 lakh Rs 17.50 lakh +Rs 45,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 17.10 lakh Rs 17.55 lakh +Rs 45,000 1.5-litre AT Luxury Plus 6-seater Rs 17.95 lakh Rs 18.40 lakh +Rs 45,000 Luxury Plus 7-seater Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.45 lakh +Rs 45,000

Kia has increased prices of the petrol trims of the Carens by up to Rs 25,000.

Diesel variants of the MPV are now pricier by Rs 45,000.

EV6

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GT Line RWD Rs 59.95 lakh Rs 60.95 lakh +Rs 1 lakh GT Line AWD Rs 64.95 lakh Rs 65.95 lakh +Rs 1 lakh

Kia has increased prices of the EV6 by Rs 1 lakh, which has brought the electric crossover’s introductory rates to an end.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

