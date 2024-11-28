You Can Get 6 Colour Options With The Mahindra XEV 9e

Published On Nov 28, 2024 06:01 PM By Yashika for Mahindra XEV 9e

There are no dual-tone colour options available with this electric SUV-coupe

Mahindra’s first EV under the new ‘XEV’ sub-brand, the XEV 9e, has been launched.

It gets six monotone colour options: Deep Forest, Stealth Black, Nebula Blue, Tango Red, Everest White, and Desert Myst.

It features a panoramic glass roof, multi-zone AC, wireless phone charger, and a segment-first augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

The safety package includes 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, and level-2 ADAS.

Mahindra has offered two battery packs - 59 kWh/ 79 kWh - with claimed MIDC range up to 656 km.

Prices start from Rs 21.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India).

With the launch of the Mahindra XEV 9e, the carmaker now has its first all-electric offering developed under its new ‘XEV’ sub-brand. If you are planning to get this electric SUV-coupe home, Mahindra is offering a choice of six monotone shades. Let’s take a look at each shade:

Mahindra XEV 9e: Colour Options

Deep Forest: This green shade brings a sophisticated and unique touch to the Mahindra XEV 9e. This colour is perfect for those who prefer an elegant yet striking shade.

Stealth Black: This shade complements the premiumness of the car and makes the appearance of XEV 9e more polished.

Nebula Blue: Blue is considered as a classic shade that exudes calmness and tranquillity. This shade is a good choice for those who prefer a colour that isn’t too bold but still stands out on the roads.

Everest White: This colour accentuates the modern styling and sleek design of the XEV 9e. This is a versatile colour option that adds to the aesthetics of the car.

Desert Myst: This shade gives a discreet look to the XEV 9e. It adds a distinctive touch while maintaining a balanced look.

Tango Red: This rich and bright red shade enhances the design’s dynamic elements, creating an energetic look and making it a sure head-turner.

The Mahindra XEV 9e doesn't offer any dual-tone colour options.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Specification Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh/ 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 542 km/ 656 km No. of electric motor 1 Power 231 PS/ 286 PS Torque 380 Nm Drivetrain RWD*

*RWD: rear-wheel-drive

Although it gets only RWD setup only, the INGLO platform also supports all-wheel-drive (AWD) option too.

The Mahindra XEV 9e features 175 kW fast charging that charges up the battery pack from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes. Buyers can choose between two charging options: 7.3 kWh and 11.2 kWh, available at an additional cost.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Features & Safety

The Mahindra XEV 9e is packed with features like a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone AC, and ventilated, powered front seats, and an augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display.

The safety package comprises 7 airbags, an electronic parking brake, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech featuring autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra XEV 9e: Price And Rivals

The base-spec variant of the XEV 9e with a 59 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh. It rivals the upcoming Tata Harrier EV and Tata Safari EV.

