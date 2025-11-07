All
    You Can Buy The 2025 Hyundai Venue’s Top HX 10 Variant With Only An Automatic Transmission

    Published On Nov 07, 2025 08:02 AM By CarDekho

    595 Views
    Enthusiasts, if you want a manual, you will have to opt for one of the lower variants

    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai India has just launched the 2025 Venue, and prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in 8 broad variants and if you had your eyes on the top-spec one, you can only have it with an automatic transmission. If you want a top-spec Venue manual, then you have no other, but pick a lower-spec variant. 

    You can check out the full price list of the 2025 Hyundai Venue here

    Hyundai Venue: Which Are The Top Manual Variants? 

    If you want the top-spec Venue manual, then these are the variants that are available depending on the engine you pick:

    Turbo-petrol manual: HX 8

    Diesel manual: HX 7

    NA petrol manual: HX 6T

    Our in-depth variant-wise powertrain options story of the 2025 Venue will give you a fair idea of which engine is available with which variant. 

    2025 Venue HX 10: Features Onboard

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Being the top-spec trim, the HX10 comes with all the bells and whistles that Hyundai has given the Venue. So, it comes with features like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch virtual cluster, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, automatic climate control, a 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, moon-white ambient lighting, rear window sunshades, and a single-pane sunroof. 

    Obviously, if you opt for the manual variants, you’d have to sacrifice some of these niceties. So to know what features you’d miss, do check out our in-depth variant-wise features explained story of the new Venue

    In terms of safety, the Venue’s top-spec variants come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced assistance driver systems (ADAS). 

    2025 Hyundai Venue: Powertrain

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine options. Take a look at the table below for the specifications: 

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel 

    Power

    83 PS

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    As mentioned earlier, the HX10 is only available with the automatic transmissions with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. 

    Price and Rivals

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.90 lakh to 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the likes of Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It can also be a contender against the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

