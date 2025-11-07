You Can Buy The 2025 Hyundai Venue’s Top HX 10 Variant With Only An Automatic Transmission

Enthusiasts, if you want a manual, you will have to opt for one of the lower variants

Hyundai India has just launched the 2025 Venue, and prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in 8 broad variants and if you had your eyes on the top-spec one, you can only have it with an automatic transmission. If you want a top-spec Venue manual, then you have no other, but pick a lower-spec variant.

You can check out the full price list of the 2025 Hyundai Venue here.

Hyundai Venue: Which Are The Top Manual Variants?

If you want the top-spec Venue manual, then these are the variants that are available depending on the engine you pick:

Turbo-petrol manual: HX 8

Diesel manual: HX 7

NA petrol manual: HX 6T

Our in-depth variant-wise powertrain options story of the 2025 Venue will give you a fair idea of which engine is available with which variant.

2025 Venue HX 10: Features Onboard

Being the top-spec trim, the HX10 comes with all the bells and whistles that Hyundai has given the Venue. So, it comes with features like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch virtual cluster, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, automatic climate control, a 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, moon-white ambient lighting, rear window sunshades, and a single-pane sunroof.

Obviously, if you opt for the manual variants, you’d have to sacrifice some of these niceties. So to know what features you’d miss, do check out our in-depth variant-wise features explained story of the new Venue.

In terms of safety, the Venue’s top-spec variants come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control, tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera and level-2 advanced assistance driver systems (ADAS).

2025 Hyundai Venue: Powertrain

The Hyundai Venue is offered with three engine options. Take a look at the table below for the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

As mentioned earlier, the HX10 is only available with the automatic transmissions with the 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Price and Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.90 lakh to 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the likes of Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It can also be a contender against the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.