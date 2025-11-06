All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Players To Be Presented The 2025 Tata Sierra

    Modified On Nov 06, 2025 12:36 PM By Bikramjit

    6.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Indian Women's Cricket team won the World Cup for the first time in 52 years and Tata has announced it will now gift all the players the iconic Sierra, which makes a comeback nearly after 22 years

    Tata Sierra

    To celebrate the proud and historic feat of the Indian Women’s Cricket team bringing home the World Cup, Tata Motors will gift the first batch of the 2025 Tata Sierra to all the star players behind this achievement. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Mr Shailesh Chandra, said, “The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has made the entire nation proud with their remarkable win. This is our salute to their spirit and the pride they have brought to the nation.

    The players will receive the fully-loaded top-end variant of the Tata Sierra, and we won’t be surprised to see any exclusive touch of detail in the design of this SUV, hence making it stand apart from the standard model.

    The Sierra is no less iconic for Tata as it marks the comeback of the nameplate after 22 years. The carmaker has recently teased the SUV multiple times ahead of its launch scheduled on November 25. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sierra that’s set to enter the garages of your favourite cricket icons:

    Expected Features Onboard 

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The Sierra has been confirmed to have a three-screen display unit comprising the infotainment, a digital driver’s display and a dedicated co-passenger entertainment unit. It will also feature equipment like dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, rear-window sunshades, a branded audio system, and multi-drive modes. We can also expect equipment like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, powered and ventilated seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and multiple wireless phone chargers to be on offer.

    In terms of safety, the Tata Sierra could offer seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors. What is confirmed from the latest teaser is a 360-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Expected Powertrain

    The 2025 Sierra could be offered with a turbo-petrol and diesel engine option, the specifications of which are expected to be as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    DCT - dual clutch transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    Tata Sierra

    The Tata Sierra could be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned as Tata’s answer to the fan favourite Hyundai Creta, the popular Kia Seltos and the mighty Marutis - Grand Vitara and Victoris.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Players To Be Presented The 2025 Tata Sierra
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience