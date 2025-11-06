World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Players To Be Presented The 2025 Tata Sierra

The Indian Women's Cricket team won the World Cup for the first time in 52 years and Tata has announced it will now gift all the players the iconic Sierra, which makes a comeback nearly after 22 years

To celebrate the proud and historic feat of the Indian Women’s Cricket team bringing home the World Cup, Tata Motors will gift the first batch of the 2025 Tata Sierra to all the star players behind this achievement. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., Mr Shailesh Chandra, said, “The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has made the entire nation proud with their remarkable win. This is our salute to their spirit and the pride they have brought to the nation.”

The players will receive the fully-loaded top-end variant of the Tata Sierra, and we won’t be surprised to see any exclusive touch of detail in the design of this SUV, hence making it stand apart from the standard model.

The Sierra is no less iconic for Tata as it marks the comeback of the nameplate after 22 years. The carmaker has recently teased the SUV multiple times ahead of its launch scheduled on November 25. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sierra that’s set to enter the garages of your favourite cricket icons:

Expected Features Onboard

The Sierra has been confirmed to have a three-screen display unit comprising the infotainment, a digital driver’s display and a dedicated co-passenger entertainment unit. It will also feature equipment like dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, rear-window sunshades, a branded audio system, and multi-drive modes. We can also expect equipment like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, powered and ventilated seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and multiple wireless phone chargers to be on offer.

In terms of safety, the Tata Sierra could offer seven airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors. What is confirmed from the latest teaser is a 360-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The 2025 Sierra could be offered with a turbo-petrol and diesel engine option, the specifications of which are expected to be as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra could be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be positioned as Tata’s answer to the fan favourite Hyundai Creta, the popular Kia Seltos and the mighty Marutis - Grand Vitara and Victoris.