Modified On Jan 12, 2023 08:23 PM By Sonny for Tata Sierra

The surprise concept is now a few steps closer to production, likely to be positioned below the Harrier EV

Tata revealed a new iteration of the Sierra EV at Auto Expo 2023.

Features a more mature design and bigger measurements than its 2020 version.

Tata’s design head confirms that new Sierra concept styling has been locked in for the production model.

That includes both exterior and interior design details, with minor compliance-driven changes expected.

Sierra EV is expected to make its market debut by 2025.

Tata has been teasing us with the potential return of the Sierra since Auto Expo 2020, treated us to an updated and closer-to-production avatar at Auto Expo 2023 and will delight us in the future by putting it into production. Furthermore, Tata’s Global Head Of Design, Martin Uhlarik, confirmed to us that the latest design showcased has been locked in place for the final model.

We already noticed that the 2023 version of the Sierra EV concept looked a lot more mature than its previous iteration, and it has grown in a literal sense too. The 2021 iteration of the Sierra was 4.1 metres in length and the finalised design is around 4.4 metres long.

The exterior design of the new Sierra EV Concept also featured the latest Tata styling cues. That includes the LED DRL strip along the top edge of the bonnet with sleek headlamps housed lower down. It will not get the extended rear window panel of the original Sierra, but a similar visual illusion is maintained by the blacked out A- and C-pillars.

Even the minimalist dashboard design of the new Sierra concept is headed for production. The driver’s side of the cabin seems fairly conventional in terms of the hooded digital driver’s display and gets a new design for the steering as well. The free-standing central display rests atop the dashboard and the only controls on the console are two toggles, likely for the climate control. The central console with the drive selector, like most new EVs, has a floating design with storage underneath.

As the name implies, the Sierra will return in an electric avatar and would likely offer a claimed range of around 400km. It is expected to be market-ready by 2025 with a price tag of around Rs 25 lakh, and would likely be positioned below the Harrier EV.

Tata will be sharing even more details about the new Sierra, so stay tuned to CarDekho for updates on the same.