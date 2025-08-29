All
    Watch Video: How Many Bags Can Fit Into The Kia Carens Clavis EV's Boot?

    Modified On Aug 29, 2025 12:45 PM By Bikramjit

    1.7K Views
    The Kia Carens Clavis EV has a 216-litre boot space with three rows of seating, which can be expanded for more room by folding the 3rd and 2nd rows

    The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the most affordable electric MPV by the Korean carmaker, which is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is positioned as a practical 3-row EV, well-suited for larger families who often head out on long road trips or vacations, which calls for a big boot space that can accommodate everyone’s cargo. To see if it lives up to the expectations, we decided to put its boot space to the test and check how practical it really is for carrying luggage. Wondering how it performed? Let’s find out.

    The Test

    For the boot space test, we used three medium-sized cabin trolleys, one large cabin bag, and three backpacks to check the Carens Clavis EV’s practicality with different seating layouts. Could it fit in all this luggage? Let’s find out.

    The Result

    With all three rows upright, the boot could manage only one medium cabin bag along with two regular-sized rucksacks. Folding the third row, however, freed up enough space to fit all our luggage comfortably. 

    We didn’t test it further, but the second row can be folded down in a 60:40 split, which can open up a much larger storage area, which is ideal for carrying bigger loads and even for shifting small homes.

    More About Kia Carens Clavis

    Kia Carens Clavis EV dashboard

    The Carens Clavis EV comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.. Other highlights include a wireless phone charger, auto AC with rear vents, a 4-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

    On the safety front, the eMPV gets 6 airbags as standard, along with a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic stability control (ESC), level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and front and rear parking sensors.

    The Carens Clavis EV is offered with two battery pack options and a front-wheel drive setup. The specifications are as follows:

    Specifications

    Carens Clavis EV Standard Range

    Carens Clavis EV Extended Range

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    404 km

    490 km

    Power 

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Price & Rivals

    Kia Carens Clavis EV driving

    The 2025 Kia Carens Clavis EV is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the BYD eMax 7 directly, while also positioning itself as an all-electric alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto

