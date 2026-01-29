Watch: This HIDDEN FEATURE In New Renault Duster Replaces Steering-Mounted Audio Controls

The Duster, while becoming more modern and tech-laden, has carried forward an interesting feature from the older model

The third-generation Renault Duster broke cover in its India-specific guise. While it is a big departure from the last sold version in India in almost all departments, we found something that is reminiscent of the erstwhile Duster. Wonder what it is? Read ahead to know.

New Renault Duster: What Is The Hidden Feature?

In the reel, our host – Arun Shenoy – gives us a quick rundown of one of its stalks behind the steering wheel. While we usually get two of them (one on each side) in mass-market offerings, the Duster has always had a third stalk to control the infotainment settings. In the same fashion, the third-gen Duster also gets the same type of stick with various controls of the touchscreen. You can use it to go through the different sources of media, modes within a source, and to also control the volume (do watch the reel to know how to mute the audio).

Smaller Details:There’s another cleverly integrated jog dial on the same stalk that works to switch through the different channels under the selected source.

While usually the infotainment controls are placed on the steering wheel of cars for added convenience, the Duster’s steering wheel, instead, features controls for the digital driver’s display and frequently needed/used ADAS functions.

Features On Board The New Renault Duster

Renault has equipped the 2026 Duster with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display. The SUV also comes with a wireless phone charger, 48-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 6-way powered front seats with ventilation, and a powered tailgate.

Its safety net comprises six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). There are, in fact, a total of 10 features that are a first for the ‘Duster’ nameplate.

What Powertrain Choices Does It Get?

It is a petrol-only offering and is hence available with three engine options, technical details of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS T.B.A. Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm T.B.A. Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT

T.B.A. - To Be Announced

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission

The new Duster, unlike the older version sold in India, is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) offering only. To jog your memory, the last Duster sold here was also available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Check out our latest story to know how the new Duster has evolved compared to its last iteration offered in India.

Expected Price And Competitors

The third-gen Renault Duster is set to go on sale in March 2026, with prices likely to start around the Rs 10-lakh mark (ex-showroom). Its pre-launch bookings and other important details are highlighted in a separate story, which also covers its delivery timelines.

Upon launch, the 2026 Renault Duster will face competition from the Honda Elevate, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Citroen Aircross, and Tata Sierra. We have already compared its specifications with those of the Tata SUV to help you pick the right one for your needs.