Watch: How Many Bags Can Fit Into The New 2026 Kia Seltos’ Boot?

The Seltos has grown bigger in all dimensions, but is its 447-litre boot space enough to carry all your luggage? Let’s test that

The Kia Seltos 2026 is set to be launched on January 2, 2026. The new Seltos sports a completely revamped design altogether. And if that wasn’t enough, it has also grown bigger in length, width, and wheelbase. Is, is its 447-litre boot practical enough? We tested it in CarDekho’s Instagram reel:

The Test

For the test, we took two cabin-sized suitcases and three soft bags, which is pretty enough luggage for a weekend getaway. After testing to fit them all, here’s what we found.

Time for the truth, the boot ate up the two medium cabin-sized trolleys, and three backpacks quite comfortably. However, there wasn’t enough space left for more, except for some soft bags over the parcel shelf. This means the boot space is a little shallow for the Seltos’ size and is just as practical as before. In case you have a lot more luggage, you can also make use of the 60:40 rear seat split to fold them down and open up more room.

Kia Seltos 2026: Features & Safety

The new Kia Seltos is loaded with features like dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display, a 5-inch AC control screen, dual-zone auto AC, 8-speaker Bose sound system, front seat ventilation, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory settings, front and rear dashcams, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and connected car tech. To know more about the variant details, click here.

For safety, it gets six airbags, front, side and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera setup and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Kia Seltos 2026: Powertrain

The Kia Seltos comes with three engine options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

* CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

Kia Seltos 2026: Launch & Rivals

The Kia Seltos 2026 has been unveiled, and its prices are set to be announced on January 2, 2026. Here’s how you can pre-book the Seltos for yourself.

The Seltos arms itself up better against the likes of Maruti Victoris, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.