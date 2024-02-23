Modified On Feb 23, 2024 02:03 PM By Shreyash for Tata Safari

Tata has stowed the new Safari’s spare wheel in an old-school location

When the Tata Safari was first introduced in the Indian car market in 1998, it featured a rear tailgate-mounted spare wheel, which was easily accessible. This design remained unchanged until Tata launched the Safari Storme in 2012, and the spare wheel was relocated to the underside of the vehicle, below the boot. This design solution is present in the facelifted Tata Safari as well, and our CarDekho presenter has demonstrated how to access its spare wheel (hint: you don’t need to slide under the car for it).

As demonstrated, the spare wheel is still accessed from the boot area. You start by opening the flap located on the right side of the boot loading lip, using a flat and slim object. Once the flap is opened, retrieve the wrench provided in the vehicle's toolkit to loosen the bolt inside the flap. As you loosen the bolt, the spare wheel, attached to a cable, will come down from the underbody and onto the surface. You can unhook the cable from the wheel to free it from the mechanism and use it to replace the damaged or punctured wheel.

More About Tata Safari Facelift

With the recent update, the Tata Safari now comes with a new look inside and out, and a host of new features. Tata has equipped it with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, a 4-way powered co-driver’s seat, front and rear ventilated seats (6-seater version), gesture-enabled powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, Tata’s flagship SUV gets up to seven airbags (6 as standard), electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Diesel-only Offering

The Tata Safari comes with the same 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS / 350 Nm) as the Harrier, paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, there is a turbo-petrol engine expected to be offered in the next year or two.

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Safari is currently priced between Rs 16.19 lakh and Rs 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the three-row variants of the Mahindra XUV700, as well as the MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

