Watch: 2024 Maruti Swift: Here’s How Much Luggage The New Hatchback Can Carry In The Real World

Published On May 21, 2024 10:34 AM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

The new Swift’s 265 litres of boot space (on paper) may not seem like a lot but it is can carry more bags than you might think

One of the most sought-after nameplates in India, the Maruti Swift, was recently launched in its fourth-generation avatar. We recently got a chance to put it through the paces, and during our first assessment of the new hatchback, we also managed to figure out how useful its boot is in the real world. You can check it out in one of our latest Instagram reels below:

The new Swift has 265 litres of boot space on offer which, as demonstrated in the reel, is plentiful for a weekend’s worth of luggage for the family. It is more than sufficient to take in three small-sized trolley suitcases, a couple of soft bags, and a laptop bag, but only when you vertically stack the trolley suitcases. If you choose any one of the Zxi and Zxi Plus trims of the hatchback, there’s also the option to fold down the rear seats in a 60:40 ratio to open up more room for luggage.

Also Check Out: 2024 Maruti Swift Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

2024 Maruti Swift: A Summary

Although the Swift has undergone a generation change, its design is more like an evolution of the third-gen model’s design, giving it a sharper and more modern appearance. It is available in five variants: LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

Features available on the 2024 Swift include a 9-inch touchscreen unit, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and auto AC with rear vents. Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (across all variants), electronic stability programme (ESP), and a reversing camera.

Maruti is offering the new Swift with a fresh 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm). It comes with both 5-speed MT and AMT options. While there is no CNG option for now, it is expected to be introduced at a later date.

The fourth-gen Maruti Swift is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). It is a direct rival to the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also being an alternative to the Renault Triber crossover MPV, and micro SUVs like the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT