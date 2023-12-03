Modified On Dec 04, 2023 07:45 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz

Along with a sunroof, two cars in the list also offer a practical boot space of more than 200 litres

Owning a CNG car in India is no longer a compromise, as this alternative fuel option has now extended to pricier cars, including premium hatchbacks and SUVs. Today's CNG cars come equipped with a range of features, including touchscreen systems, automatic AC, and even sunroofs. In this list, we have compiled a list of four CNG cars which offer a single-pane sunroof.

Tata Altroz CNG

The Tata Altroz, the only premium hatchback in the list, received the option of a CNG powertrain in May 2023. Alongside the CNG powertrain, the Altroz also gained a single-pane sunroof, which is available from the mid-spec XM+ (S) trim onwards, priced from Rs 8.85 lakh.

The higher-specced CNG variants of the Altroz also come equipped with amenities such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, wireless charger, and air purifier. Safety features include dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and cornering stability control.

The Altroz CNG features twin-cylinder technology, providing a practical boot space of 210 litres. Equipped with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine, it delivers 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Also Check Out: Tesla Cybertruck Gets Even Cooler With These Accessories For Your Adventures

Tata Punch CNG

Just like the Altroz, the Tata Punch also received a sunroof with the introduction of the CNG powertrain. However, the sunroof is limited to the Accomplished Dazzle S variant of the Punch CNG, priced at Rs 9.68 lakh.

The Punch CNG also boasts features such as a 7-inch touchscreen, push-button start/stop, and automatic AC. Its safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and cornering stability control.

The Punch CNG also uses the twin-cylinder technology to provide a practical boot space of 210 litres. It employs the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine as the Altroz, producing 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode, and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Hyundai Exter CNG

The option of CNG powertrain with the Hyundai Exter has been made available since its launch. The Exter offers the single-pane sunroof with its SX CNG variant, priced at Rs 9.06 lakh.

This variant of the Hyundai Exter also gets features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic AC, while the safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking camera. It’s worth noting that the Exter is the only CNG offering in this list to get 6 airbags.

Hyundai Exter CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre 4 cylinder petrol-CNG engine which makes 69 PS and 95.2 Nm in CNG mode, and comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Also Check Out: The Last 3 New Cars That You Will See In 2023: An Electrified Lambo And Two Small SUVs

Maruti Brezza CNG

The Maruti Brezza is the only subcompact SUV in India that offers the option of a CNG powertrain. The single-pane sunroof is available with its second-top ZXi CNG variant, priced at Rs 12 lakh.

Maruti has equipped the Brezza CNG with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system, and automatic AC. In terms of safety, the Brezza CNG comes with dual front airbags and rear parking camera.

Maruti’s CNG subcompact SUV uses a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine which makes 88 PS and 121.5 Nm (CNG mode). The unit is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

These are the 4 CNG cars in India which offer the single-pane sunroof. Which one would you choose among these and why? Let us know in the comments.

Read More on : Altroz on road price