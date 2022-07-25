Published On Jul 25, 2022 07:01 PM By Sonny

It will be rolled out as an over-the-air update for models like the XC40 Recharge

Volvo has just rolled out an over-the-air (OTA) update for all of its latest models whose infotainment systems have Google built-in. These cars will now feature Apple CarPlay connectivity, but it’s wired only.

This is not the first OTA update for Volvo models with a Google OS and Volvo intends to keep offering software updates to all new owners. “Through over-the-air updates, we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily,” said Sanela Ibrovic, Head of Connected Experience at Volvo Cars. “It also means that a new Volvo car is no longer at its finest as it rolls off the factory floor, but keeps improving as we launch additional updates.”

The update has been rolled out just in time for the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India which is due to be launched on July 26, i.e. tomorrow. It was one of the first models from the Swedish brand to offer the infotainment system with the Google OS. It benefited users by integrated Google services such as the voice-based digital assistant, Maps, and various in-car apps via Google Play.

An OTA update simply requires a network connection and would not necessitate Volvo owners to visit a dealership to get the benefits. This is unlike the recent update rolled out by Tata for the Nexon EV wherein owners would need to visit an official service centre to avail the new features.