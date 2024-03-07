Published On Mar 07, 2024 02:20 PM By Shreyash for Volvo XC40 Recharge

The new 2WD (two-wheel-drive) variant of the XC40 Recharge is Rs 2.95 lakh more affordable than its AWD (all-wheel-drive) variant

The Volvo XC40 Recharge’s new single motor Plus variant comes with a smaller 69 kWh battery pack.

The new single motor variant of the XC40 Recharge offers a higher WLTP claimed driving range of 475 km.

Its battery pack is mated to an electric motor which makes 238 PS and 420 Nm.

Volvo has equipped it with features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 250 W 8-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, seven airbags, and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) tech.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has been launched in a new single motor (2WD) variant, called 'Plus'. Customers can now book this new variant of the SUV both online or offline at their nearest Volvo dealerships. This new variant is locally assembled at Volvo’s Hoskote manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Before delving into the specifics, let’s take a look at the prices for all variants of the XC40 Recharge.

XC40 Recharge Plus (New) Rs 54.95 lakh XC40 Recharge Ultimate Rs 57.90 lakh

The single motor Plus variant of the XC40 Recharge costs Rs 2.95 lakh less than the dual motor Ultimate variant.

Battery Pack & Powertrain

The XC40 Recharge Plus variant comes with a smaller 69 kWh battery pack, which offers a slightly lesser WLTP-claimed driving range than its all-wheel-drive (AWD) counterpart thanks to a lesser power output. Here are the detailed specifications for both variants:

Variant XC40 Recharge Plus (New) XC40 Recharge Ultimate Battery Pack 69 kWh 78 kWh Drive Type 2WD AWD Power 238 PS 408 PS Torque 420 Nm 660 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP) 475 km 505 km Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 7.3 seconds 4.9 seconds Top Speed 180 kmph 180 kmph

The top-speed of both the variants have been electronically limited to 180 kmph. Both variants of the Volvo XC40 Recharge support an 11 kW AC charging and DC fast charging.

Features & Safety

No major changes have been made to the feature list of the XC40 Recharge with the introduction of the new two-wheel-drive (2WD) variant. Its list of amenities include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay support, 12.3-inch-inch digital driver’s display, a 250 W 8-speaker sound system, wireless phone charging, and an air purifier. It also gets features like a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, and a dual-zone climate control.

In terms of safety, it gets seven airbags, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors,tyre pressure monitoring system, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection.

Rivals

The Volvo XC40 Recharge rivals the BYD Seal, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Volvo C40 Recharge.

