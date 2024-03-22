Modified On Mar 22, 2024 01:13 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen lineup in India will hence continue to start from the Virtus sedan, which serves as its most affordable offering, priced from Rs 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi)

In early 2024, we got news that Skoda is developing a new sub-4m SUV for our market. Given how the Czech carmaker jointly makes its India 2.0 models with Volkswagen based on the heavily localised MQB-A0-IN platform, it would be anyone’s guess that the new Skoda sub-4m SUV will have a VW equivalent as well. However, it has now been confirmed that Volkswagen won’t be entering the sub-4m SUV segment, at least as of now.

The Spy Shot Hype

The connection to a new sub-4m SUV being developed by Volkswagen started forming recently when a fresh spy shot of an upcoming SUV surfaced online. Multiple reports claimed it to be Volkswagen’s sub-4m SUV but it was likely the Skoda sub-4m SUV.

Possible Reasons For Volkswagen’s Decision

While it is not officially confirmed, there are likely to be multiple reasons behind Volkswagen’s move. One of the reasons is that the sub-4m SUV segment is a tough nut to crack given the high price-to-value ratio and the fierce competition in the segment.

Another reason is Volkswagen’s decision to focus on premium offerings, as a result of which its India lineup will continue to begin from the Volkswagen Virtus sedan, priced from Rs 11.56 lakh onwards. The German carmaker will focus on bringing models above the Taigun SUV and Virtus for our shores.

Also Read: MG Motor To Launch A New Car In India Every Three To Six Months; Two Launches Confirmed For 2024

What’s Coming From Volkswagen India Then?

As per the recently held Annual Brand Conference, the carmaker plans to introduce a couple of new GT variants for the Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun. It will launch its first all-electric car for India later in 2024 by bringing the ID.4 electric SUV as a full import.

Volkswagen’s Current India Lineup

For now, Volkswagen has only three models on sale in India: the Virtus sedan, and Taigun and Tiguan SUVs. Prices of the three models range between Rs 11.56 lakh and Rs 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Virtus rivals the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and Maruti Ciaz, while the Taigun takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Grand Vitara. The Tiguan’s competitors, meanwhile, include the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Read More on : Volkswagen Virtus on road price