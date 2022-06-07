Modified On Jun 07, 2022 01:23 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The German marque has taken a leaf out of Skoda’s book and chosen to offer the larger engine only with the range-topping trim of its sedan

Volkswagen will launch the Virtus on June 9.

The Virtus will be offered in a total of six variants.

The 1-litre turbo-petrol unit will be reserved for the lower- and mid-spec trims.

Only a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic) will be on offer with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Expected to be priced from Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

Volkswagen’s new compact sedan, the Virtus, will go on sale on June 9, here and we have got to know particulars about the model’s variant line-up in advance. The carmaker is already accepting bookings for the sedan.

Here’s a look at the Virtus’ variants and their powertrain details:

1-litre turbo-petrol- Comfortline MT, Highline MT and Highline AT, Topline MT and Topline AT

1.5-litre turbo-petrol- GT DCT (dual clutch automatic)

Like its platform sibling, the Skoda Slavia, the lower trims of the Virtus won’t get the 1.5-litre motor. However, unlike the Skoda, the Volkswagen sedan won’t get a manual gearbox with the larger engine.

The carmaker will be offering the Virtus with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115PS and 178Nm) and the other a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor (150PS and 250Nm). While the former will get both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT choices, the latter will only come with a 7-speed DCT.

Volkswagen is bringing in the Virtus as a replacement for the ageing Vento and is expected to price it from Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward. We had taken the compact sedan for a spin and were pretty impressed with it. The Virtus has its nemeses in the form of the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.