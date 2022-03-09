Modified On Mar 09, 2022 11:45 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus’ colour palette is a mix of the Vento’s and Taigun’s paint options

Virtus to be offered in six exterior shades, with the blue being exclusive.

The GT variants come with blacked-out elements, including on the roof and alloy wheels.

To get a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, and connected car tech.

Will be provided with 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

To be launched in May with prices likely starting from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Volkswagen has revealed the Vento’s replacement, the Virtus. During the unveiling, the carmaker shed light on multiple details of the sedan, including its features and colour options. In this story, let’s take a look at the latter.

The Virtus will be offered in six colours:

Candy White

Wild Cherry Red

Reflex Silver

Carbon Steel Grey

Curcuma Yellow

Rising Blue Metallic

While Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel Grey were available on the Vento, the Wild Cherry Red and Curcuma Yellow shades are on offer with the Taigun. Only the Rising Blue Metallic is exclusive to the Virtus. The GT variants feature blacked-out roof, alloy wheels and ORVM housings, across all paint options.

The Virtus has been equipped with a single-pane sunroof, LED headlights with LED DRLs, and LED taillights. Inside, it gets ventilated front seats, a digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, and connected car tech. Safety features include up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Volkswagen has provided the sedan with two turbo-petrol engine options: 115PS 1-litre (with a 6-speed MT and an optional 6-speed AT) and a 150PS 1.5-litre unit (with a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DSG). The bigger unit also features Active Cylinder Deactivation technology, which shuts off two cylinders under low stress for improved fuel economy.

The Virtus will be launched in May, with prices likely starting from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, and Skoda Slavia.