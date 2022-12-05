Modified On Dec 05, 2022 05:14 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan

The limited edition trim gets some visual changes for a bolder look

VW Tiguan gets an ‘Exclusive’ edition for the same price of Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Visual upgrades include new alloy wheels, a distinctive badging, and aluminium pedals.

It’s offered only in two shades - Pearl White and Oryx white.

No feature and mechanical changes onboard.

Volkswagen is commemorating the 1-year anniversary of the Tiguan in India with the launch of an ‘Exclusive’ edition. The special edition is priced the same as the regular version, at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gets Mild Visual Changes

The Tiguan Exclusive Edition gets subtle upgrades which are hard to notice at first. It will sit on new Sebring 18-inch alloy wheels that feature dynamic hubcaps with a stationary ‘VW’ logo. It also gets a rear load sill protection insert and ‘Exclusive’ badging on the B-pillar. Out of the Tiguan’s seven colour shades, the Exclusive Edition gets the choice of only two - Pearl White and Oryx White.

The subtlety continues inside the cabin with ‘Exclusive’ badging on the dashboard, aluminium pedals, and a trim-specific cushion pillow. The SUV sports an all-black interior with ‘Vienna’ leather seats for a posh experience. All these upgrades will be implemented at the dealer level.

Any New Features?

The Tiguan Exclusive edition doesn’t get any feature upgrade. As standard, the flagship Volkswagen in India, it offers a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, heated front seats, a 10-inch virtual cockpit, and an 8-inch infotainment system with eight speakers.

Safety is covered by six airbags, hill start and descent assist, rain-sensing wipers, and electronic differential lock system.

Volkswagen Tiguan Is Powered By TSI!

There are no mechanical changes either for this new limited edition trim. Powering the mid-size SUV is a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine rated at 190PS and 320Nm. It’s teamed up with the 4Motion, Volkswagen’s speak for an all-wheel drivetrain.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is regularly available in a single fully-loaded ‘Elegance’ trim and rivals the likes of Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Hyundai Tucson.

