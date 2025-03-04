Volkswagen Tera Revealed In Brazil: 5 Things You Need To Know About Volkswagen’s Newest Entry-level SUV

The Tera, if brought to India, will make Volkswagen’s lineup more accessible and will be the entry-level SUV offering in its portfolio

While Skoda introduced the Kylaq SUV in India’s sub-4m segment in late 2024, Volkswagen still has a void in this space. That could potentially be filled with the Tera SUV, which was revealed for the Brazilian market recently. Although Volkswagen India recently confirmed two of its upcoming models, the Tera hasn’t been mentioned or confirmed for an India launch as of now. If you missed out the details of the new VW SUV, here are five things you need to know:

A Sporty Exterior

The Tera features many modern design elements, including all-LED lighting and a black roof for the floating roof effect. It comes with a split-grille design, with the upper portion sporting a chrome strip connecting the LED DRLs as well as the VW logo. Lower down, it has an aggressively designed bumper and fog lamp housings, along with a mesh-like pattern for design for the big air dam.

In profile, it flaunts dual-tone alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and a black finish for the roof rails. At the back, it has a minimal look and gets an upright stance, complemented by the tall black bumper. The LED tail lights are connected by a black strip, while the ‘Tera’ badge on the tailgate is also finished in black.

A Familiar Cabin

The Tera’s interior might seem familiar if you have checked out the Skoda Kylaq’s cabin from close quarters. You can observe a similar setup for the infotainment system and the larger 10-inch digital driver’s display (Kylaq has an 8-inch unit), touch-enabled climate control, and the same gear shifter as seen on the Skoda SUV’s automatic version. It also gets the typical 3-spoke steering wheel from other Volkswagen offerings and an all-black cabin theme.

Packed With Features

Volkswagen hasn’t revealed the full specifications and features list of the Tera yet, but we do see some obvious equipment in its cabin. This includes auto climate control, push-button start/stop, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, and cruise control. Volkswagen Brazil has also confirmed the provision of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the Tera along with multiple airbags and electronic stability control.

What Powers It?

Although Volkswagen hasn’t revealed the powertrain details of the Tera, we believe it will be offered with turbo-petrol and flex-fuel engine options in the global markets. If it does come to India, expect it to share the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) with the Kylaq. It comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic option.

The VW Tera is based on the MQB A0 platform. It must be noted that the same platform has been localised in India and is called the MQB A0 IN, on which the Kylaq is based.

When Can It Come To India?

Although Volkswagen hasn’t officially confirmed the arrival of the Tera on our shores, given the gap in its entry-level category for our market, we do believe that it might be India-bound possibly by 2026. Given Volkswagen’s premium positioning over Skoda in India, you can expect the Tera to cost a little more than the Kylaq, which is sold between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It will compete with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet.

