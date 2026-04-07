Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Production Begins, Here’s The Official First Look At The Updated Compact SUV

Volkswagen India has announced the commencement of production of their upcoming 2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift in their Pune plant. The new Taigun is set to be unveiled on April 9 and ahead of that the carmaker has given us the first look at its updated exterior design. The Taigun can be seen in a red, white, silver and a new green exterior hue and a sleeker fascia which draws more resemblance to the bigger and pricier Tiguan and Tayron.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Taigun facelift:

More About 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

The major change in the Taigun facelift’s design is upfront where its face now looks sleeker and a little more rounded than before. The new slimmer LED headlamps look more stylish than the previous rectangular ones. Moreover, the lighting unit now has an upgrade. There’s a connected light bar on the grille and the VW logo in the centre is also illuminated which would look really cool in dark. The black bumper gets fine chrome detailing and a silver skid plate.

On the side, the Taigun sits on 17-inch dual tone alloy wheels. The door handles get a chrome finish and you get tall silver roof rails too. The body cladding by the side is kept neat and slim.

Taigun GT Line: The Taigun will also have a sportier GT Line variant with certain cosmetic tweaks like a ‘GT’ badging on the grille and all-black alloy wheels.

The production-spec rear design remains to be seen, however from what was shown in teaser we could see the new LED taillamps with connected light bar and an illuminated logo as well. Just as the front, it could get a black bumper at the rear.

Expected Features & Safety

The Taigun facelift is likely to bring some updated features like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an AI assistant, a panoramic sunroof, and a rear seat massage function, besides its existing features like auto AC, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, cruise control, a six-speaker audio system, and cruise control.

Image used is of the old Taigun for reference

Safety wise, the new Taigun will be equipped with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It is also expected to include a rear-view camera, all-wheel disc brakes and front and rear parking sensors as the new Kushaq.

Expected Powertrain

There aren’t any changes except under the new Taigun’s hood except for the new 8-speed automatic transmission that is likely to be offered with its smaller engine which will replace the 6-speed unit on offer in the current version.

The specifications are given below for your reference:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (Expected) 7-speed DCT

Expected Price & Rivals

*DCT - dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

The new VW Taigun is expected to be launched soon after its unveil in April 9 and it could be priced from Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Skoda Kushaq Facelift, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, and Honda Elevate.