Volkswagen Taigun Facelift: Here’s A DETAILED Look In Our Image Gallery

The facelifted Volkswagen Taigun has finally made its debut in India, and it comes with an updated design, some new features and familiar engine options with a slight twist. The Taigun continues to be offered in multiple variants, including a separate GT lineup for the enthusiasts.

If you are looking for an SUV under Rs 20 lakh, then here’s a detailed image gallery of the Volkswagen Taigun facelift, taking you through every detail of the compact SUV:

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Design

The Taigun facelift carries forward the original design language, but gets a few noticeable updates.

Front

Up front, you get new LED headlamps with a curvier finish and a longer LED DRL signature. These changes make the headlight cluster look sharper than before.

To further enhance the look, you now get an illuminated VW logo and a connected LED light bar, giving the SUV a wider look at the front.

As with most facelifts, you also get an updated bumper that now comes with black inserts and chrome detailing.

You get a small silver skid plate to add a subtle contrast.

All the chrome elements are blacked out in the GT models, and the headlights to get a darkened effect.

The Taigun facelift’s design looks more aligned now with Volkswagen’s newer global SUVs.

Side

The silhouette has been unchanged, and even the dimensions remain similar to the pre-facelift model.

The Taigun facelift introduces new 17-inch alloy wheel designs, which give the profile a refreshed look.

For a rugged look, you get wheel arches and black body cladding. Both of these also add contrast to the look.

The roof rails accentuate the stance of the SUV, and you also get a chrome finish surrounding the window line. The door handles are done in body colour with subtle chrome garnish over them. The ORVMs have turn indicators integrated into them.

Rear

The rear updates are similar to the front. You get a slightly updated LED lighting setup, with a light bar in the centre and an illuminated VW logo to further complement the setup.

It features a tweaked rear bumper, which now looks more modern and in line with the newer VW design.

For a sporty touch, the facelifted model comes with a roof-mounted spoiler.

A black shark fin antenna continues to be offered, adding a premium look.

Practical features include a rear wiper with a washer and defogger.

You also get Taigun lettering in the centre, along with GT badging (if you opt for the GT variants).

Tayron's resemblance: You can clearly see bits of the Tayron in the facelifted Taigun’s design. The similarity makes the Taigun, especially its fascia, feel more upmarket than before.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Interior

Step inside the new Taigun facelift and you’re welcomed by a black and beige cabin theme. The dashboard has a familiar, horizontal layout with layered dual-tone surfaces.

A centrally mounted touchscreen sits above rectangular air vents and a compact climate control panel with physical buttons for ease of use.

The driver gets a fully digital instrument cluster, which is now bigger than before and is paired with a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

The center console is compact and practical, featuring a traditional gear lever, manual handbrake, and minimalistic storage areas.

The materials appear premium with a lot of textured plastics on the dashboard and padded inserts on door panels for comfort.

The seats are wide and simply contoured with light-coloured leatherette upholstery and perforated sections for ventilation.

There is a centre armrest for both front and rear occupants. The front armrest has storage space. Rear occupants also get AC vents and charging ports.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Features & Safety

For those who are spending around Rs 20 lakh, the pre-facelift Taigun had started to feel a bit outdated, and the equipment on offer was missing the feel-good factor. However, with the facelift, VW has added necessary upgrades to make the cabin feel more desirable, providing convenience and safety features as well as feel-good ones to elevate the cabin.

Top features include a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a new 10.25-inch digital cluster, an 8-speaker sound system, and connected car tech.

It also comes with powered and ventilated seats. The party trick inside the cabin is the addition of massaging rear seats.

You also get features like automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof (new), and ambient lighting.

Safety features consist of 6 airbags as standard fitment, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), and a reverse parking camera.

A few misses: While the Taigun facelift comes with some new feel-good features, it still misses out on some of the safety features that rivals are offering. These include ADAS, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Powertrain

The engine and gearbox options of the Taigun facelift are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DCT

The Taigun facelift gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission over the pre-facelift model.

DCT- Dual clutch automatic transmission

Apart from this, there are no updates to the powertrain of the SUV. It continues to get the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The 1.5-litre engine gets a 7-speed DCT and misses out on a manual gearbox.

A smoother gearbox: The new 8-speed AT replaces the outgoing 6-speed AT. The new gearbox offers a smoother driving experience than before, and also claims to be more efficient.

Expected Price And Rivals

The pre-facelift model of the VW Taigun is priced between Rs 10.58 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the facelifted model to retail from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out more details about the Taigun here.

The facelifted model will continue its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq facelift, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.

The Skoda Kushaq, which is very similar to the Taigun, was recently launched, and here’s a closer look at all of its details.