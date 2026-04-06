VinFast VF MPV 7 vs Rivals: Here’s How The Electric MPV Compares With Its Rivals In Size

The VinFast VF MPV 7, the brand’s 7-seater electric MPV, is all set to launch in India on April 15, with bookings already open for the 7-seater MPV. It will enter the competitive MPV space with a strong focus on practicality, space, and modern design. Like other VinFast models (VF6 and VF7), we expect it to be loaded with features and to offer competitive powertrain options. But how does it compare against established rivals in terms of dimensions? Let’s break it down.

Dimensions Comparison

Here’s a quick look at how the VF MPV 7 stacks up against MPVs (both ICE and EVs) and an electric SUV, all of which belong in the same price category:

Parameter VinFast VF MPV 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Mahindra XEV 9S (SUV) BYD eMax 7 Toyota Innova Hycross Maruti Ertiga/ Toyota Rumion Length 4740 mm 4550 mm 4737 mm 4710 mm 4755 mm 4395 mm Width 1872 mm 1800 mm 1900 mm 1810 mm 1845 mm 1735 mm Height 1734 mm 1730 mm 1747 mm 1690 mm 1795 mm 1690 mm Wheelbase 2840 mm 2780 mm 2762 mm 2800 mm 2850 mm 2740 mm

As you can see above, the VF MPV 7 is one of the longest MPVs in the segment, second only to the Innova Hycross. It is significantly longer than the Carens Clavis EV and marginally longer than the XEV 9S and eMax 7.

In terms of width, too, the VF MPV 7 takes the second spot, this time just behind the Mahindra XEV 9S. It is significantly wider than the Clavis EV and eMax 7, which are its closest rivals.

The Innova Hycross is the tallest vehicle here, followed by the XEV 9S and the VF MPV 7.

You get 2840 mm of wheelbase, very close to the Innova Hycross, which is the benchmark in the segment. The VF MPV 7’s wheelbase is greater than all electric MPVs in its segment.

Now, let’s take a look at how the VF MPV 7 goes up against some of the top 7-seater SUVs:

Parameter VinFast VF MPV 7 Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Mahindra XUV 7XO Length 4740 mm 4560 mm 4669 mm 4695 mm Width 1872 mm 1800 mm 1922 mm 1890 mm Height 1734 mm 1710 mm 1795 mm 1755 mm Wheelbase 2840 mm 2760 mm 2741 mm 2750 mm

As seen in the table, the VF MPV 7 is longer than all the ICE SUVs mentioned above.

Apart from being longer, it also has the largest wheelbase, which should lead to more cabin space.

In terms of width, the VF MPV 7 is smaller than the Safari and XUV 7XO, but larger than the Alcazar.

Both Safari and XUV 7XO also stand taller than the VF MPV.

Features And Powertrain

The VF MPV 7 is likely to come with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology. One can also expect features like a head-up display, automatic climate control, and keyless entry with a press brake pedal start.

Safety features that have been confirmed for the India-spec model are a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes, hill start assist and traction control. We also expect it to come with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

The VF MPV 7 is powered by a single 60 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 450 km. Its electric motor makes up to 201 PS and 280 Nm.

Price vs Rivals

VinFast VF MPV 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Mahindra XEV 9S (SUV) BYD eMax 7 Toyota Innova Hycross Maruti Ertiga/ Toyota Rumion Price From Rs 20 lakh (expected) From Rs 17.99 lakh From Rs 19.95 lakh From Rs 26.9 lakh From Rs 18.33 lakh From Rs 8.8 lakh (Ertiga) and Rs 9.55 lakh (Rumion)

VinFast VF MPV 7 Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Mahindra XUV 7XO Price From Rs 20 lakh (expected) From Rs 14.5 lakh From Rs 13.29 lakh From Rs 13.66 lakh

If you like VinFast and their cars, you should also check out the VF6 and VF7 in this detailed report.