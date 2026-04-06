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    VinFast VF MPV 7 vs Rivals: Here’s How The Electric MPV Compares With Its Rivals In Size

    At an expected starting price of around Rs 20 lakh, the VF MPV 7 is set to go against many MPVs, as well as some 7-seater SUVs

    Published On Apr 06, 2026 12:04 PM By Yashein

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    VinFast VF MPV 7 vs Rivals

    The VinFast VF MPV 7, the brand’s 7-seater electric MPV, is all set to launch in India on April 15, with bookings already open for the 7-seater MPV. It will enter the competitive MPV space with a strong focus on practicality, space, and modern design. Like other VinFast models (VF6 and VF7), we expect it to be loaded with features and to offer competitive powertrain options. But how does it compare against established rivals in terms of dimensions? Let’s break it down.

    Dimensions Comparison 

    Here’s a quick look at how the VF MPV 7 stacks up against MPVs (both ICE and EVs) and an electric SUV, all of which belong in the same price category: 

    Parameter 

    VinFast VF MPV 7  

    Kia Carens Clavis EV 

    Mahindra XEV 9S (SUV) 

    BYD eMax 7

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Maruti Ertiga/ Toyota Rumion 

    Length

    4740 mm

    4550 mm

    4737 mm

    4710 mm

    4755 mm

    4395 mm

    Width 

    1872 mm

    1800 mm

    1900 mm

    1810 mm

    1845 mm

    1735 mm

    Height 

    1734 mm

    1730 mm

    1747 mm

    1690 mm

    1795 mm

    1690 mm

    Wheelbase

    2840 mm

    2780 mm

    2762 mm

    2800 mm

    2850 mm

    2740 mm

    • As you can see above, the VF MPV 7 is one of the longest MPVs in the segment, second only to the Innova Hycross. It is significantly longer than the Carens Clavis EV and marginally longer than the XEV 9S and eMax 7. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    • In terms of width, too, the VF MPV 7 takes the second spot, this time just behind the Mahindra XEV 9S. It is significantly wider than the Clavis EV and eMax 7, which are its closest rivals. 

    • The Innova Hycross is the tallest vehicle here, followed by the XEV 9S and the VF MPV 7. 

    • You get 2840 mm of wheelbase, very close to the Innova Hycross, which is the benchmark in the segment. The VF MPV 7’s wheelbase is greater than all electric MPVs in its segment. 

    Now, let’s take a look at how the VF MPV 7 goes up against some of the top 7-seater SUVs: 

    Parameter 

    VinFast VF MPV 7  

    Hyundai Alcazar 

    Tata Safari 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO 

    Length

    4740 mm

    4560 mm

    4669 mm

    4695 mm

    Width 

    1872 mm

    1800 mm

    1922 mm

    1890 mm

    Height 

    1734 mm

    1710 mm

    1795 mm

    1755 mm

    Wheelbase

    2840 mm

    2760 mm

    2741 mm

    2750 mm

    • As seen in the table, the VF MPV 7 is longer than all the ICE SUVs mentioned above. 

    • Apart from being longer, it also has the largest wheelbase, which should lead to more cabin space. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    • In terms of width, the VF MPV 7 is smaller than the Safari and XUV 7XO, but larger than the Alcazar. 

    • Both Safari and XUV 7XO also stand taller than the VF MPV. 

    Features And Powertrain 

    The VF MPV 7 is likely to come with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with connected car technology. One can also expect features like a head-up display, automatic climate control, and keyless entry with a press brake pedal start.

    VinFast VF MPV 7 

    Safety features that have been confirmed for the India-spec model are a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, all-wheel disc brakes, hill start assist and traction control. We also expect it to come with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

    The VF MPV 7 is powered by a single 60 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 450 km. Its electric motor makes up to 201 PS and 280 Nm. 

    Price vs Rivals

     

    VinFast VF MPV 7  

    Kia Carens Clavis EV 

    Mahindra XEV 9S (SUV) 

    BYD eMax 7

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Maruti Ertiga/ Toyota Rumion 

    Price

    From Rs 20 lakh (expected)

    From Rs 17.99 lakh 

    From Rs 19.95 lakh 

    From Rs 26.9 lakh 

    From Rs 18.33 lakh 

    From Rs 8.8 lakh (Ertiga) and Rs 9.55 lakh (Rumion)

    VinFast VF MPV 7 

     

    VinFast VF MPV 7  

    Hyundai Alcazar 

    Tata Safari 

    Mahindra XUV 7XO 

    Price

    From Rs 20 lakh (expected)

    From Rs 14.5 lakh  

    From Rs 13.29 lakh 

    From Rs 13.66 lakh 

    If you like VinFast and their cars, you should also check out the VF6 and VF7 in this detailed report.

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