VinFast Limo Green India Launch Confirmed! Here’s When The Electric MPV Will Come To India

The Indian EV space is about to welcome a new and rather premium entrant, as Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has officially confirmed that its Limo Green electric MPV will make its India debut in February 2026. Currently, you get the VF6 and VF7 SUVs from the Vietnamese automaker.

VinFast has looked to expand its network across India, thereby increasing the dealership reach and customer support.

Below, we take a detailed look at the VinFast Limo Green’s exterior styling, its interior layout and features, as well as what to expect from its powertrain when it reaches Indian roads.

Design

The VinFast Limo Green carries a very distinguishable front-end identity that aligns with the brand’s new-age design philosophy. A slim, full-width LED light bar dominates the fascia, giving the MPV a futuristic and premium look. The V-shaped lighting signature, a signature VinFast touch, is neatly integrated into the sleek DRL strip. The bumper design is clean and aerodynamic. You get a closed-off grille, as most EVs do, and there is subtle sculpting around the lower section.

Viewed from the side, the Limo Green has proportions that scream practicality and space. The long wheelbase and tall profile highlight its MPV DNA, ensuring generous cabin room for passengers. Despite its large dimensions, VinFast has managed to give it a clean, elegant styling approach. It's around 4.7 metres long and has a wheelbase of about 2800 mm. This is approximately the size of a Mahindra XUV700, and is larger than the Carens Clavis EV.

Flush door handles give the profile a smooth, sophisticated appearance. The Limo Green is expected to feature 17-inch or 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, depending on the variant offered in India.

The rear design continues the modernity of the front. A connected LED tail-lamp setup spans the width of the MPV, mirroring the lighting theme seen up front. The light bar integrates VinFast’s V-shaped signature, and the tailgate is wide and flat to optimise luggage access. The bumper design is simple but sturdy-looking, with blacked-out cladding at the bottom adding some ruggedness.

Overall, the design language of the VinFast Limo Green is contemporary, premium and highly functional. It combines the aesthetic appeal of an urban EV with the spaciousness expected of a full-size MPV.

Interior And Features

Inside, the Limo Green puts comfort and convenience front and centre. The first thing that stands out is the clean, clutter-free dashboard layout. The cabin follows VinFast’s signature minimalistic theme with a central touchscreen interface, and no dedicated display for the driver (you get a head-up display).

It gets plenty of soft-touch materials and ample storage space, adding to the practicality quotient. It gets a 2+3+2 seater layout, making it an option to consider for larger families.

While we can’t confirm the features that the India-spec version will be getting, we expect the cabin to be loaded with all the modern tech that you would expect from a premium EV.

As per what we could decode from the foreign-spec version, the Limo Green could get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car features, automatic climate control, keyless entry & push-button start and leatherette upholstery. It could also feature like ambient lighting, powered and ventilated seats, and ambient lighting.

Safety features could include a TPMS, multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. Chances are that the India-spec version could also get a suite of ADAS features.

Powertrain

The Vietnam-spec VinFast Limo Green is equipped with a 60.13kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed 450km range under the NEDC cycle. Power is sent to the front wheels via an electric motor producing 201 PS and 280 Nm of torque. The MPV supports 11kW AC charging and 80kW DC fast charging, with the latter capable of boosting the battery from 10 percent to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Battery Pack 60.13kWh Claimed Range (NEDC) 450 Km Power (PS) 201 PS Torque (Nm) 280 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive

Speculations suggest that the Limo Green shares its platform with the VinFast VF7, which would make it easier to localise in India.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Limo Green could be priced from around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7.