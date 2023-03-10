Modified On Mar 10, 2023 06:52 PM By Ansh for Toyota Innova Crysta

The MPV has reached dealerships ahead of expected price announcement later in March

Toyota could launch the updated Innova Crysta this month.

It comes only with a 2.4-litre diesel engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

No major changes except for the redesigned front profile.

Available in four trims, with features like seven airbags and leather upholstery.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Toyota Innova Crysta, a major player in the MPV segment is coming back soon as the carmaker is preparing for its launch after opening its bookings. But ahead of that, some units of the MPV have started reaching dealerships and are available for test drives.

What The Crysta Offers

This version of the MPV is offered in four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX. This unit in the images seems to be the second-to-base ‘GX’ variant of the MPV. It is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment display, 16-inch alloy wheels, manual AC, steering-mounted controls, three airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSC) and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

More Features

Higher variants of the Innova Crysta get automatic LED projector headlamps, eight-way adjustable driver seat, six-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, USB fast charging and climate control. In terms of passenger safety, Toyota offers it with up to seven airbags, rear defogger, rearview camera and ISOFIX anchors.

Powertrain

The Innova Crysta is now a diesel-only offering. It comes with a 2.4-litre diesel engine that churns out 150PS and 343Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The MPV will not have an automatic transmission at the time of launch.

Price and Rivals

Toyota could launch the Innova Crysta this month at an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV will be positioned as an affordable alternative to the new-generation Innova Hycross while a step above the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and Kia Carens.

