Updated 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Spied Testing In India; New Grille Design Spotted

The Maruti Bolero Neo was launched back in July 2021 as an updated and rebadged version of the Mahindra TUV300 sub-4m SUV. Ever since then, the Bolero Neo has yet to receive an update. This might change soon, as a test mule of the updated Mahindra Bolero Neo was spotted testing in the country with some revised design elements. We expect this updated model to go on sale in the near future. Let us take a look at everything that could be seen in the spied model:

What Could Be Seen?

The spied test mule of the upcoming updated Mahindra Bolero Neo featured a camouflaged fascia, but still, some of the revised design elements were visible. The most prominent one amongst these is the new grille design that features horizontal elements that span from one headlight unit to another. In comparison, the current-spec SUV gets a honeycomb mesh grille design with vertical slats.

Likewise, the air intake channels on the lower portion of the bumper, which currently come with the same honeycomb mesh pattern as the grille, has been replaced with horizontal elements, as suggested in the spy shots.

Other than this, the test mule features the same halogen headlights and fog lamps as the current-spec Bolero Neo. There’s a black strip that runs across the body of the spied model, which is typical of the Bolero nameplate. The spotted model features the same 15-inch silver alloy wheels as the current model, but the production-spec version of the SUV might get newer rims to feel more modern.

The rear profile also looks the same as now, as it gets the same wraparound halogen tail lights and a boot-mounted spare wheel with cover.

While the interior design is yet to be spotted, we can expect Mahindra to slightly update it to keep it looking modern, while also offering some new features such as a bigger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC with rear vents and a rear centre armrest for enhanced convenience.

Other Features And Safety

Other than the features mentioned above, which are expected to be offered, Mahindra will continue to provide amenities like an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured multi-information display (MID), all four power windows, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Its safety suite currently consists of dual front airbags, and the update is likely to equip it with 6 airbags (as standard), while continuing with a rear parking camera with sensors, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain Options

The current-spec Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is expected to be carried forward to the updated model. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 100 PS Torque 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual transmission Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

Expected Price And Rivals

The updated Mahindra Bolero Neo is expected to come at a slight premium over the current-spec model, prices of which currently range between Rs 9.97 lakh and Rs 12.18 lakh after the GST cut. It will not have any direct rival, but can be considered an option to sub-4m SUVs like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

All prices are ex-showroom

What are your thoughts on the updated Mahindra Bolero Neo that was spotted? Let us know in the comments below.

