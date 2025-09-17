Upcoming Skoda Octavia RS Performance Sedan India Launch Confirmed In November 2025

The upcoming Octavia RS will be brought to India in limited numbers as a fully imported model

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Skoda showcased the Octavia RS, stating that the sedan will go on sale in India sometime this year. Now, it has been confirmed that the Octavia RS will be launched in India in November 2025. Like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, it will be brought to India as a fully-imported model and will be available in limited numbers upon launch. If you are interested in knowing more about the Skoda Octavia RS, here are the details:

2025 Skoda Octavia RS: An Overview

The Octavia RS is basically the sportier version of the Octavia and hence, gets a couple of aggressive design touches. Highlights include the trademark butterfly grille that’s finished in black, flanked by a pair of dual-pod matrix LED headlights, V-shaped LED DRLs and sleek wraparound LED tail lights, along with aerodynamically optimised 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A black boot lip spoiler and blacked-out ORVMs give it a contrasting look.

Inside, the Skoda sedan, being an RS model, will feature an all-black interior theme with red accents for a sportier feel. It will come with a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘Skoda’ lettering, a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a 10-inch digital driver’s display. The seats will get a leatherette upholstery, and the front and rear passengers will get centre armrests.

In terms of features, it will get amenities like dual-zone auto AC, heated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger and a premium sound system. Its safety suite is expected to be equipped with multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Also Read: Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Rating Compared With Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq

2025 Skoda Octavia RS: Powertrain Options

Overseas, the Skoda Octavia RS gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has the following specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* 0-100 kmph 6.4 seconds Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

We also expect the India-spec Octavia RS to be equipped with dynamic chassis control and a limited-slip differential for enhanced handling. In comparison to the standard Octavia, the RS sits on stiffer springs, a quicker steering rack and upgraded brakes – all aiding better handling.

2025 Skoda Octavia RS: Price And Rivals

Prices of the upcoming 2025 Skoda Octavia RS are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will not have any direct rivals in India, but at its price point will go up against the VW Golf GTI. One can also consider it as a sporty alternative to the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series and Mercedes A-Class.

What are your thoughts on the Skoda Octavia RS? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.