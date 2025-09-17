All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Upcoming Skoda Octavia RS Performance Sedan India Launch Confirmed In November 2025

    Modified On Sep 17, 2025 02:59 PM By Dipan

    2.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    The upcoming Octavia RS will be brought to India in limited numbers as a fully imported model

    Skoda Octavia RS India launch timeline confirmed

    At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Skoda showcased the Octavia RS, stating that the sedan will go on sale in India sometime this year. Now, it has been confirmed that the Octavia RS will be launched in India in November 2025. Like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, it will be brought to India as a fully-imported model and will be available in limited numbers upon launch. If you are interested in knowing more about the Skoda Octavia RS, here are the details: 

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS: An Overview

    Skoda Octavia RS

    The Octavia RS is basically the sportier version of the Octavia and hence, gets a couple of aggressive design touches. Highlights include the trademark butterfly grille that’s finished in black, flanked by a pair of dual-pod matrix LED headlights, V-shaped LED DRLs and sleek wraparound LED tail lights, along with aerodynamically optimised 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A black boot lip spoiler and blacked-out ORVMs give it a contrasting look.

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Inside, the Skoda sedan, being an RS model, will feature an all-black interior theme with red accents for a sportier feel. It will come with a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘Skoda’ lettering, a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a 10-inch digital driver’s display. The seats will get a leatherette upholstery, and the front and rear passengers will get centre armrests.

    Skoda Octavia RS

    In terms of features, it will get amenities like dual-zone auto AC, heated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger and a premium sound system. Its safety suite is expected to be equipped with multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

    Also Read: Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Rating Compared With Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS: Powertrain Options

    Skoda Octavia RS

    Overseas, the Skoda Octavia RS gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has the following specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    265 PS

    Torque

    370 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    0-100 kmph

    6.4 seconds

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    We also expect the India-spec Octavia RS to be equipped with dynamic chassis control and a limited-slip differential for enhanced handling. In comparison to the standard Octavia, the RS sits on stiffer springs, a quicker steering rack and upgraded brakes – all aiding better handling. 

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS: Price And Rivals

    Skoda Octavia RS

    Prices of the upcoming 2025 Skoda Octavia RS are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will not have any direct rivals in India, but at its price point will go up against the VW Golf GTI. One can also consider it as a sporty alternative to the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series and Mercedes A-Class.

    What are your thoughts on the Skoda Octavia RS? Let us know in the comments below.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Octavia RS

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Upcoming Skoda Octavia RS Performance Sedan India Launch Confirmed In November 2025
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience