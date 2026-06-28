Upcoming Hyundai Bayon SUV Spied Testing: Here’s What We Found

Hyundai India is poised to bring yet another compact SUV after already leading the segment with the popular Hyundai Creta nameplate. This will provide buyers more of Hyundai in this ever-growing popular SUV space. The Hyundai Bayon, which is already sold globally has been codenamed ‘Bc4i’ for India. The carmaker has been spotted testing a camouflage mule on our shores recently and before the SUV gets launched in 2027, here’s how we believe its India-spec avatar can look like:

What To Expect?

Design

From what could be seen in the spy shots, up front, the test mule appears to feature a split LED lighting arrangement, with slim LED DRLs positioned high on the fascia, which seems to be similar to the Hyundai Venue and the main headlamp units located lower down within the bumper. You can also find a wide lower grille and chunky body cladding.

The side profile of the test mule shows an upright conventional roofline and slim wheel arches. The alloy wheels have a distinctive design with a dual-tone treatment and could be 17-inchers.

At the rear, the camouflage obscures most of the details, although the overall tailgate shape and lighting positions can still be identified. It will get modern C-shaped LED taillight elements, having Hyundai’s typical connected treatment and contrasting bumper elements with a possible silver skid plate.

Smaller Details: Keen-eyed viewers can also spot front parking sensors, rear disc brakes and a radar module, hinting at the inclusion of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Interior & Features

Although we didn’t get any sneak peek at the interior, the Bayon-based SUV can borrow bits of its dashboard layout and cabin from the recently seen Hyundai i20 facelift. This will include a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, slim AC vents and Hyundai’s new flat-bottom steering wheel with the ‘Morse code’ logo.

Powertrain

The Bayon’s powertrain details remain under wraps for now. Hyundai could offer a naturally aspirated petrol engine, with the possibility of a factory-fitted CNG option as well, likely with a dual-cylinder setup. This, if true, will make the SUV the first Hyundai SUV over 4 metres to offer the CNG option.

Expected Price & Rivals

This new Hyundai SUV could be priced north of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides its own sibling, the Hyundai Creta, it will find a lot of rivals like Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Renault Duster and the upcoming Nissan Tekton.

Spyshot Source