Up to Rs 50,000 Off On Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor In June 2020

Tata’s latest offering, the Altroz, continues to remain out from the offers list

Tata is offering maximum savings of up to Rs 50,000 on the Tigor .

The Tiago gets benefits of up to Rs 35,000.

The Harrier is offered with discounts of up to Rs 45,000.

All offers are valid till June 30.

With the coronavirus induced lockdown easing up, various carmakers have resumed manufacturing while adhering to government guidelines. In an effort to draw customers to showrooms, carmakers are also offering many benefits on select models. Tata is the latest brand to join the bandwagon and has introduced discounts that are valid till June 30. Let’s take a look:

Tata Tiago

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000\ Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Consumer Offer - Exchange Bonus - Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 10,000

Tata Harrier

Offer Amount Consumer Offer - Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The Harrier is the only model to not get any consumer offer. Tata is offering the Nexon only with a corporate discount of up to Rs 10,000. The Altroz is left out from the offers list this time too.

Note: These offers are valid on select models and variants and may vary from state to state. The corporate discount is applicable only for select employees and it varies depending on Tata Group employees and others. All frontline workers involved in battling the COVID-19 are also included in the beneficiaries list of corporate discount. Hence, we request you to contact the nearest dealership to get the exact details.

In other news, Tata is expected to launch the Hexa BS6 soon and follow it up with the HBX and Gravitas by end-2020.

