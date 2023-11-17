Modified On Nov 17, 2023 01:01 PM By Sonny

It will be the sixth shared model from the Maruti-Toyota partnership in India

The first news about Fronx getting a Toyota version broke in July 2023.

It is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2024 and will become the fifth shared model on sale in India.

Expected to be differentiated by changes to front fascia and cabin colours.

Likely to get the exact same feature list and engine-transmission combinations as the Fronx.

Toyota-badged Fronx could be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The next offering for the Indian car market from the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki is set to be another SUV-like model. Toyota is working on its own version of the Maruti Fronx and some sources have hinted that it is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024, could be by March at the latest.

Changes To Expect

Based on the other shared models between Maruti and Toyota, we can expect the reworked Fronx to be differentiated by a redesigned grille and front bumper. It could also get a different colour scheme for the cabin while the design stays identical to that of the Fronx, as seen with the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder.

Identical Feature List

Like other shared models between Maruti and Toyota, the Toyota-badged Fronx is expected to get the exact same list of features and comforts as the Maruti offering. This includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 360-degree camera, LED lighting all around, auto AC, a wireless phone charger and up to 6 airbags.

Toyota Goes Turbocharged

The rebadged version of the Maruti Fronx will get the same engine and transmission options too. It is available with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine (90 PS/ 113 Nm) for the lower variants, mated to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT. The other option, offered with the fully-loaded variants, is a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine (100 PS/ 148 Nm) with choice of a 5-speed MT or 6-speed AT. This could be the first Toyota-badged model in India with a turbo-petrol engine.

The Fronx also gets the choice of CNG with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, only offered with a 5-speed MT.

Why Make A Toyota Fronx?

Following the success of the Toyota Hyryder, and with no plans to reintroduce a rebadged Maruti Brezza, Toyota does need a stake in the sub-4m SUV space. Since the Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback, also sold as the Toyota Glanza, this crossover SUV offering becomes a promising candidate for the Japanese moniker to increase its overall market share.

Price and Rivals

The Toyota-badged Maruti Fronx is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with subcompact SUVs like the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Hyundai Venue.

