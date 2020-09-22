Published On Sep 22, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Urban cruiser

The sub-4m SUV space will have a new contender within a week since the Kia Sonet’s September 18 launch

The Urban Cruiser is the second product under the Toyota-Maruti partnership.

It will be available in three variants: Mid, High and Premium.

It is based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza but features a slightly revised front fascia.

Toyota to offer the Urban Cruiser with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the donor SUV.

Expected to be priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sub-4m SUV segment recently witnessed the addition of the Kia Sonet . It is about to grow bigger with Toyota’s Urban Cruiser that’s set to be launched tomorrow. The Urban Cruiser is the second product to come out of the Toyota-Maruti alliance following the Baleno-based Glanza and will be available in three variants: Mid, High and Premium.

Pictured: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's 1.5-litre petrol engine

Since the Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 105PS and 138Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter unit. As seen on the Vitara Brezza , Toyota will also offer the AT-equipped variants of its sub-4m SUV with the mild-hybrid system. The AT gearbox will be available as an option right from the base-spec Mid variant.

Toyota has slightly revised the front fascia of the Urban Cruiser compared to the donor SUV. It gets horizontal slats in the front grille flanked by vertical chrome strips that give it a Fortuner-like appeal. Inside, it comes with a slightly tweaked cabin as it gets a dual-tone layout compared to the all-black theme of the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

The Urban Cruiser’s three variants will get the same set of features as the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the Maruti SUV they are based on. Feature highlights include LED lighting, cruise control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rain-sensing wipers.

The addition of the Urban Cruiser will take the total number of sub-4m SUVs available to seven. Toyota is expected to price the SUV from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with its donor SUV, the Maruti Vitara Brezza, as well as the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon , and the recently launched Kia Sonet. Renault-Nissan will also join the party with the Kiger and Magnite in the coming months.