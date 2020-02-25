Published On Feb 25, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Toyota Vellfire

It will be offered with a petrol-hybrid engine and will rival the Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Toyota will offer the MPV in only one, fully loaded variant.

Will come with a 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors.

To be offered with a plethora of features including seven airbags, heated and cooled luxury captain seats and ambient lighting.

Expected to be priced at around Rs 90 lakh.

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is currently the only luxury MPV on offer in India. However, things are set to change with the arrival of the Toyota Vellfire that is slated to be launched tomorrow. For now, the only MPV in Toyota’s India lineup is the Innova Crysta .

Toyota’s luxury MPV will be offered with a single hybrid powertrain in India. It will come with a 4WD drivetrain with a 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors (one on each axle). While the front motor produces 143PS of power, the rear motor is good for 68PS. The petrol engine churns out 117PS/198Nm. As per Toyota, the Vellfire will operate in a 60:40 ratio between EV and ICE drive mode respectively. Toyota will offer the Vellfire with a CVT gearbox. It gets a certified fuel efficiency of 16.35kmpl.

In terms of features, the Japanese carmaker will offer the MPV with heated and ventilated memory seats, twin sunroof, three-zone climate control, and ambient lighting. What’s more, it will also get a 13-inch monitor, a 17-speaker JBL sound system, heated and cooled middle row seats, a 10-inch central infotainment system in the dashboard that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated ORVMs, auto headlamps, and a powered tailgate.

On the safety front, the Vellfire will come with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), VDIM (Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management), HAC (Hill Start Assist Control), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Toyota will offer its luxury MPV in a single, fully loaded Executive Lounge variant in India. While its German rival is priced in the range of Rs 68.4 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore, the Vellfire is expected to be priced at around Rs 90 lakh considering that it will be offered in a single variant only.

(all prices ex-showroom India)