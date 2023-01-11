Modified On Jan 11, 2023 04:36 PM By Ansh for Toyota bZ4X

The bZ4X electric SUV is based on the carmaker’s e-TNGA platform and offers a range of up to 405km

It has a peak battery capacity of 72.8kWh with both single- and dual-electric motor options.

Sports sharp exterior styling, contrasted by a less-than-striking interior.

It is unlikely that the carmaker will launch it in India.

Toyota’s lineup at the 2023 Auto Expo has an eye-catching set of models, and one of them was the carmaker’s first all electric SUV, the bZ4X. It is based on Toyota’s new e-TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform and is the first from the Japanese carmaker’s line of dedicated EV range called ‘beyond zero’, or ‘bZ’ for short.

Globally, it comes in both front- and all-wheel drivetrains with a battery capacity of up to 72.8kWh. Exact specifications of both electric powertrains are detailed below:

Specifications Battery Pack 71.4kWh 72.8kWh Motor Single-electric motor Dual-electric motors Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive All-wheel-drive Power 204PS 217PS Torque 265Nm 265Nm Range (WLTP) Up to 405 km Up to 369km

Its charging capabilities support up to 150kW DC fast charging, with which it can juice up from nought to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Toyota’s first electric offering has a rather unremarkable interior, one not lacking in basic comforts. It gets features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, digital driver’s display, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a nine-speaker JBL sound system. Its safety net comprises eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features like blind spot monitoring, lane departure assist, front and rear parking assist and adaptive cruise control.

The bZ4X is unlikely to be launched in the country anytime soon. If it does, it will compete against the likes of the Kia EV6, Skoda Enyaq and the Ioniq 5. However, Toyota’s first pure electric offering for India is likely to be something smaller but still with an SUV body style.