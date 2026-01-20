Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV: A DETAILED Look At The Maruti e Vitara’s Cousin In 10 Images

Toyota’s first all-electric SUV for India is finally here

Toyota has revealed its first electric SUV for India – the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV. Taking on rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Toyota’s new EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, featuring distinct styling cues and brand-specific touches.

Now that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV has been unveiled, here’s a closer look at the electric SUV through images, highlighting its design, cabin, features, and powertrain details.

Exterior

Front

At first glance, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV looks muscular yet modern. The fascia is clean and futuristic, with slim LED headlamps with pixel-style LED DRLs that give it a distinctive EV identity.

The bumper design is chunky, lending the SUV a strong road presence. Subtle creases on the bonnet further enhance the rugged appeal.

As with most EVs, it gets a closed-off grille that underlines its all-electric nature.

Overall, the fascia looks clean and modern with sharp styling elements.

Side

In profile, the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV largely mirrors the e Vitara’s silhouette. The proportions are well-balanced, with a slightly rising window line and squared-off wheel arches that add visual muscle.

It sits on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that have aero-like styling and gives it a bold stance.

Subtle body cladding reinforces the SUV stance.

The charging port is positioned on the fender, and the rear door handle is mounted on the C-pillar, giving the SUV an unconventional look.

Rear

From the rear, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV carries a clean yet purposeful design. The standout element here is the new LED tail lamp setup, which stretches across the tailgate, giving the SUV a wide and planted look.

The tailgate is kept largely uncluttered, with the Toyota badge placed centrally and the ‘Urban Cruiser Ebella’ branding positioned lower down, towards the left.

The bumper is chunky and finished in black cladding, reinforcing the SUV’s rugged character, while subtle red reflectors add some contrast.

Overall, the rear design balances modern EV styling with a tough, SUV-like presence rather than going for an overly futuristic look. We expect the SUV to stand out in the EV segment.

Interior & Cabin Layout

Step inside, and the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV’s cabin layout will feel familiar if you’ve seen the e Vitara. Even the black and tan colour scheme is the same.

The functional dashboard design prioritises ease of use thanks to a nice mix of screens and physical buttons for your essential controls.

Soft-touch materials and leatherette seats uplift the premium quotient inside.

You get a new two-spoke steering wheel that exudes sportiness and houses necessary controls for your audio system and ADAS features.

Gloss black elements across the cabin add a sense of premiumness, but will need extra care.

The interior gets plenty of well-thought-out storage spaces for your bottles and knick-knacks.

The rear seat gets a sliding and reclining function to increase passenger comfort.

Rear occupants also get a centre armrest and adjustable headrests.

The interior of the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV gets a completely new layout when compared to the ICE-powered Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Features

Some of the key highlights in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella’s feature list include:

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system: A free-standing unit that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a clean UI and quick response times for everyday use.

10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display: Displays driving data, navigation prompts and EV-specific information like range and offers a customisable layout.

Ventilated front seats: A much-needed comfort feature for Indian conditions, especially during long commutes and summer drives.

10-way powered driver’s seat: Allows easy adjustment at the touch of a button, adding convenience and a premium touch.

Wireless phone charger: Positioned at the front centre console, helping keep cables out of the cabin.

Head-up display: Gets a head-up display for a sporty effect, and it also projects vital information.

10-speaker JBL sound system: To satisfy the audiophile inside you.

Multi-colour ambient lighting: A great addition inside the cabin to dial up the vibe.

Fixed glass roof: Brings in more light and makes the cabin feel airier, even though it doesn’t open like a conventional sunroof.

Keyless entry with push-button start-stop: Standard convenience features that are expected in this segment.

Multiple USB charging points: Includes USB Type-C ports for both front and rear passengers to keep devices charged on the go.

Safety

Safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, hill-start assist, and hill-descent control.

The e Vitara has scored a 5-star in the Bharat NCAP, so it would be safe to assume that the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is also a 5-star rated SUV.

Boot Space

The boot space of the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV is rated at 310-litres. While this number is not the best in the segment, it is respectable, and you won’t have to worry about carrying extra luggage during long road trips.

You can further increase the boot space by folding down the rear seat in a 40:20:40 ration.

Powertrain

Under the skin, the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV shares its electric powertrain with the Maruti e Vitara. Let’s take a quick look at the specifications:

Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm Claimed Range Up To 543 km (ARAI)

As seen above, the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV comes with two battery pack options, featuring a claimed range of up to 543 km.

Both battery packs come with an FWD configuration and produce a maximum output of 174 PS.

The torque output remains the same irrespective of the battery pack.

Globally, you also get an AWD version in addition to the powertrain options mentioned above.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV are expected to be out soon and it could start from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Urban Cruiser Ebella competes with rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, VinFast VF6 and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.