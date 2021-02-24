Toyota RAV4 SUV Spotted Undisguised In India Ahead Of Expected Launch

Modified On Feb 24, 2021 10:17 AM By Tarun

Based on the dimensions and its U.S prices, the RAV4 would be a prime competitor to the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass if launched here

Spy shots of the RAV4 being tested in India have surfaced online.

The RAV4, one of the most popular Toyota models globally, is expected to head to India.

It is expected to be a CBU model, therefore demanding a high price tag.

If launched in India it is expected to come with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine and a CVT gearbox.

The spied test mule bore no camouflage and is the same model that is currently sold globally. The car could be imported in limited numbers, thus avoiding the homologation route. As per the rules, only 2,500 units can be imported in a single year by a manufacturer.

You can also spot the ‘Hybrid’ badging on the side. Globally, the RAV4 is available with a 2.5-litre petrol engine that can also be had with the options of a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. The one that’s coming to India might get the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with hybrid tech similar to the Camry, that should offer 219PS combined. It comes paired to a CVT gearbox, making the whole package offer a fuel efficiency of up to 41 miles per gallon (approximately 18 kmpl).

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular models sold by the Japanese car manufacturer globally.

The RAV4 is about 4.6 metres long and gets a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. It is built on Toyota’s latest TNGA platform. Going by the dimensions and U.S-spec pricing (up to around Rs 28 lakh converted), it could compete with the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

However, since it will be imported, expect the RAV4 to come with a price tag of around Rs 60 lakh here. Toyota will bring it in limited numbers which will make it available in showrooms quicker. The launch is expected to happen in 2021 itself.

