Toyota Innova Hyrcross Crosses 1 Lakh Sales In India

Modified On Nov 22, 2024 05:16 PM By Dipan for Toyota Innova Hycross

It has taken the Innova Hycross almost two years since its launch to reach this sales milestone

The Innova Hycross had crossed the first 50,000 sales in February 2024.

The last 50,000 sales of this premium MPV have taken almost 9 months in India.

It has features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display and a wireless phone charger.

Safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard) and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Gets an option between a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol and naturally aspirated petrol.

Sold in six broad variants, prices range from Rs 19.77 lakh to 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India)

The Toyota Innova Hycross is celebrating its second anniversary in India. The celebrations have been amped up as the premium MPV’s cumulative sales have crossed the 1 lakh unit milestone in India. To jog your memory, it crossed the 50,000-unit sales mark in February 2024 and has taken around 9 months to reach 1 lakh sales. Let us take a brief look at what makes the Innova Hycross this popular in our shores:

Toyota Innova Hycross: An Overview

The third-gen model of the popular ‘Innova’ nameplate gets many firsts, including a petrol-hybrid powertrain and a front-wheel-drive (FWD) only option, while being underpinned by a monocoque platform.

Toyota’s premium MPV is loaded with features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver's display, and dual-zone climate control. It also has ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety kit includes features like six airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. The Innova Hycross also comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech with lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

The Innova Hycross gets two engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 186 PS 175 PS Torque 188 Nm (engine) / 206 Nm (electric motor) 209 Nm Transmission e-CVT CVT Fuel efficiency 23.24 kmpl 16.13 kmpl

Price Range And Rivals

Prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross range from Rs 19.77 lakh to 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It takes on its siblings the Maruti Invicto (based on the Hycross) and diesel-only Toyota Innova Crysta, while being a premium alternative to the Kia Carens and Maruti Ertiga/Toyota Rumion.

